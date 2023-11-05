Photo: Jim Allen – FreightWaves

The gap between truckload contract and spot rates has narrowed significantly in one of the most densely traveled lanes in the U.S. – Chicago to Atlanta – according to FreightWaves’ Trusted Rate Assessment Consortium (TRAC) and a database of invoice data. This suggests that while the domestic transportation market remains oversupplied, there are small signs that it is not as loose as it once was.

Transportation service providers are struggling in a highly competitive environment from the second quarter of 2022 onwards. Spot rates fell from an all-time high in the spring last year, but contract rates, as is their nature, fell very slowly.

The general rule is that contract rates follow spot rates because they are negotiated much more slowly and they are locked in for a longer period of time, usually over a year. There is little indication from the spot market that contract rates will stop falling, but looking at the smaller lane-level granularity, this is less true.

At high levels of aggregation, contract rates remain extremely high from a historical perspective relative to spot rates. The chart above shows the average rates for dry van contracts and spot loads driven over 250 miles, with US contract rates excluding fuel charges currently ~34% higher than spot rates.

To put this in perspective, contract rates were on average about 10-15% lower than spot rates in the historically tight market of 2021 and about 15% higher than spot rates in fall 2019, when conditions were much looser. Were. The current relationship paints a very bleak picture.

The Chicago-to-Atlanta lane is considered the backbone lane of the domestic freight market. Thousands of goods move between these two markets every day. Both markets represent high levels of consumption due to having large population centers and production.

This lane should be one of the best covered lanes in the country, yet the imbalance in freight flows has caused spot rates to gradually increase over the past four months. In early July last summer, contract rates (including fuel) were ~22% above spot rates. This gap had reduced to 6% at the end of October.

A big reason for this is that demand growth out of Chicago has overtaken Atlanta. Outbound tender volumes for the Chicago market in October were on average ~8% higher than summer levels, while daily tender volumes for Atlanta were on average ~6% lower.

A reverse trip shows that the reverse is also true, with spot rates falling from summer peak values ​​as one moves from Atlanta to Chicago. These rates reflect the traditional headhaul and backhaul relationship emerging between these two markets. The headhaul, or outbound-heavy lane, is Chicago to Atlanta, while the backhaul, or inbound-heavy lane, is Atlanta to Chicago.

The point of all this is that even in a market with abundant capacity, there are still imbalances occurring beneath the surface that are difficult to see. Some of these imbalances are temporary or seasonal, while others represent long-term shifts in domestic freight patterns. Identifying these patterns and relationships is important for monitoring the volatile freight market and making forecasts for the next year.

Chicago’s outbound tender rejection rates have also increased (from 2% to 3.3%), but not to a level that would be of concern to anyone. Although most shippers don’t see or feel this slow change in tight environments, most know it is coming.

It appears that both spots and rejection rates out of Chicago are starting to decline in early November. With capacity still abundant, such imbalances are eliminated. But it’s certainly another sign that the freight market’s worst days may be in the past as capacity is running out at a record pace. And we can see it in action in this lane.

