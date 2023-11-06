DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Metaverse in Retail and Apparel” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

By 2030, it is estimated that the metaverse will reach more than $627 billion in revenue, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34% between 2022 and 2030. However, the overall lack of profit for the sector led to slow growth of the theme in retail. The metaverse is still in the early stages of development, and its future in retail is uncertain. This, coupled with limited reach to audiences because the technology has not achieved mainstream adoption, suggests that exploring technology in retail may have more risks associated with it than benefits.

Inflation rates have hit the retail industry hard, so long-term business decisions focused on profitability must be made. Currently, evidence suggests that the metaverse will not boost retailers’ profitability. The technology also works on different platforms, each with its own user base, rules and capabilities. This makes it difficult for retailers to establish a consistent and cohesive presence across all metaverse platforms. As a result, the metaverse will not help retailers expand their reach.

An overview of the trends influencing the adoption of the metaverse in the retail and apparel industries.

Metaverse Technology Briefing

Case studies show how companies in the retail and apparel industries are adopting the metaverse.

This report provides an overview of the metaverse in the retail and apparel sector.

This report explains why the metaverse will continue to grow in importance for the retail industry.

This report explains how the right metaverse strategy can enhance retailers’ marketing strategy.

The metaverse includes investment opportunities for applications across the value chain.

The report also provides an overview of metaverse activity related to the region, including technology vendors and industry adopters.

Main topics covered:

A selection of companies mentioned in this report are included

Adidas

alibaba

dressx

Inditex

Metamol

Nike

van

