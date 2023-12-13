Key Takeaways from the Fed's Interest Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates again on Wednesday, providing much-needed relief to consumers from rising credit card and mortgage costs.

It last raised its key rate in July and has since kept it steady between 5% and 5.25%, a 22-year high. Rate changes affect almost everyone’s borrowing costs: consumers, corporations, and even the federal government.

Wall Street economists and traders make their entire careers on reading the tea leaves from the Federal Open Market Committee’s statements and debriefing Chairman Jerome Powell with reporters after the decision is issued.

We’ve prepared a crib sheet on today’s rate decision and Powell’s press conference for those who don’t speak at the Fed.

US economy will slow down

The Fed wants the economy to grow, but not so much that inflation increases, and not so slow that a recession occurs.

It is estimated that growth in the US economy (as measured by GDP) will slow from an annual rate of 2.6% this year to 1.4% next year.

inflation

Inflation is still too high for the Fed’s liking. FOMC policymakers are trying to keep inflation down to 2%. Tuesday’s report on the consumer price index, which broadly measures inflation, showed it running at an annual rate of 3.1% in November. This is down from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022. It’s moving in the right direction, but not as far as the Fed would like it to.

“Inflation has declined from its highest level. But inflation is still very high, ongoing progress in bringing it down is far from assured, and the path forward remains uncertain,” Powell said.

The Fed estimates that inflation – measured by the core personal consumption expenditures index that excludes volatile food and energy prices – will fall to 2.4% from 3.4% next year.

Will the Fed raise rates again?

This is unclear but is becoming less likely as inflation declines.

Wall Street definitely thinks the Fed has raised rates, betting on 48, According to the CME FedWatch tool, which is based on Fed funds futures trading, it is likely the central bank will cut rates by a quarter percentage point by March and by about 80% by May.

But the Fed has left the door open to more hikes if needed:

In determining the extent of any additional policy actions appropriate to bring inflation back to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the monetary policy lag affecting economic activity and inflation, and the economic and . Financial development. FOMC statement on Wednesday

Translated into layman’s terms, “policy tightening” speaks to the Fed raising rates. The “cumulative tightening of monetary policy” is 11 rate hikes since March 2022. “Monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation” simply means that it takes some time for the Fed’s key interest rate to completely change. Filter the economy and calm inflation.

Overall, the Fed is saying it wants to wait and see whether the 11 hikes in interest rates are enough to get inflation down to 2% before moving interest rates again, and that may take some time. It may take.

good news in dot plot

The Fed’s much-discussed “dot plot” graph, which can be found here on page 4, is released quarterly. It gets its name from the points plotted on a graph that show where Fed members think interest rates will go in the future. Wednesday’s dot plot graph showed that the majority – 16 out of 19 – see interest rates falling next year.

Fifteen of them believe rates will fall to between 4.25% and 4.75%, while one outsider sees rates falling to 3.75%. No one thinks rates will go up next year.

“We’re likely at or near peak rates for this cycle,” Powell said, explaining the dot plot. “Participants did not write about additional increases that we thought were likely, so that’s what we wrote. But participants also did not want to ignore the possibility of further increases.”

recession risks

There was no mention of a recession in the Fed’s statement or its 17-page summary of economic predictions. The Fed is striving for a “soft landing,” that sweet spot of slow economic growth just enough to curb inflation without triggering a recession.

This is a difficult feat and many Fed observers were skeptical that it could be done. A year ago, most economic forecasters were predicting a recession this year, Powell said. “Not only did that not happen, but we actually had a very strong year,” he said.

He said that there will always be a possibility of recession next year. That said, the Fed has generally been able to bring down inflation so far without the large job losses seen before recessions.

“It’s too early to declare victory,” Powell said. “And there are certainly risks. It’s certainly possible that the economy will behave in unpredictable ways, as the Post repeatedly noted in the post-pandemic period.” Has been done.” “Nevertheless, where we are we are seeing the things I mentioned,” he said, referring to being able to reduce inflation without triggering a recession.

Source: themessenger.com