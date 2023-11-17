Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) metric surged by 1,300%, could this lead to a price rally?

TL;DR

Shiba Inu Token Burn: Shiba Inu Memecoin’s burn rate increased by more than 1,300% in 24 hours, potentially burning more than 105 million tokens for scarcity and increase in value.

Shiba Inu Memecoin’s burn rate increased by more than 1,300% in 24 hours, potentially burning more than 105 million tokens for scarcity and increase in value. Price rise trend: SHIB’s price is up 12% in two weeks and 25% monthly, overtaking Bitcoin Cash in market capitalization and entering the top 20 cryptocurrencies.

SHIB’s price is up 12% in two weeks and 25% monthly, overtaking Bitcoin Cash in market capitalization and entering the top 20 cryptocurrencies. Effect of Shiberium: The launch and progress of the layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, may have contributed to SHIB’s recent price rally marked by significant network activity.

Another jump in SHIB burn rate

The popular memecoin – Shiba Inu – is witnessing a massive amount of tokens being sent to an address that no one can access. According to data presented by Shiburn, the burning rate has increased by more than 1,300% in the last 24 hours, resulting in more than $105 million of assets being “destroyed.”

The goal of the program is to reduce the total supply of SHIB, thus making it more scarce and potentially more valuable in the future.

As cryptopotato As previously reported, Memecoin burned approximately 1.4 billion tokens throughout October. The record day was October 28, when more than 250 million SHIB were removed from circulation.

SHIB’s price has been on a rise recently, up 12% in the last two weeks and 25% on a monthly basis. It also overtook Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in terms of market capitalization and joined the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies.

Role of shiberium in climbing?

Another factor that could contribute to SHIB’s recent rally could be the advancement of layer-2 blockchain solution Shiberium. The network officially went live in late August and has passed several milestones since then.

The total number of blocks on the network has exceeded 1.5 million, while total transactions are approaching 4 million. Those interested in learning more about the purposes and specifications of the Shiberium can take a look at the video below:

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com