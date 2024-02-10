Key Republican senator on Finance Committee rejects bipartisan tax deal

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), an influential member of the Senate Committee on Finance, on Friday rejected the bipartisan child tax credit and business tax bill and said he hopes it never comes to a vote.

The bill in question passed the House by a vote of 357-70, but faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where Republican lawmakers have been more critical. The leadership has not decided whether to keep the markup of the law in the Finance Committee or conduct a floor vote.

“If it died, I’d be happy,” Tillis said in an interview. Washington Examiner,

Tillis has complaints about several aspects of the $78 billion legislation and said that, after discussions with other members of the Finance Committee, he thinks other Republicans agree with his viewpoint. He said the only way to make it practical is to significantly change the markup and as it is, he is “going to fight to make sure that every single Republican member opposes it.”

Tillis said as the week has gone on, the chances of the legislation passing are becoming less likely.

“I think it fails to achieve class,” Tillis said. “And I want it to come crashing back down.”

A senior aide with knowledge of the talks said the bill’s progress was in jeopardy.

The aide pointed out, “House members have not yet fully appreciated this bill’s single-digit chances of passing or even being considered by the Senate — and the committee level before reaching that point. But significant changes will be required.” Washington Examiner,

Chief among Tillis’ concerns is the provision in the bill meant to pay for the tax cuts.

The bill is to be paid for through changes to the pandemic-era Employee Retention Tax Credit, or ERC. This will add stronger enforcement and penalties associated with fraudulent ERC claims and expedite processing of claims.

The Joint Committee on Taxation, Congress’s in-house tax scorekeeper, estimates that the ERC changes would result in savings of more than $77 billion, making the overall bill deficit neutral. But some Senate Republicans, such as Tillis, think the provision is misleading because it merely rolls back a pandemic-era program that was already adding to the debt.

“How can you pay in employee retention tax credits as payment for a COVID-era program that had no payouts,” Tilles said, noting that the program cost much more than anticipated. Was and is full of fraud.

“Hey, here’s a hint: We should track those fraudulent payments and then put it back into the treasury,” he said. “It’s just a gimmick.”

The law would allow parents to rely on last year’s income to calculate the child tax credit for this year and next. Some conservative groups and lawmakers have argued that this provision will lead some parents to leave the workforce in a few years, though supporters of the law have pushed back against this notion, calling it a misconception.

To complicate matters further, this is an election year. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), a member of the Finance Committee, argued that expanding the child tax credit during an election year could help President Joe Biden’s chances of remaining in office. Biden has already endorsed the legislation, complicating the politics surrounding the legislation.

“Passing a tax bill that makes the president look good, sending a check before the election means he can be re-elected, and then we won’t extend the 2017 tax cuts,” Grassley told reporters.

Still, even if the bill fails in the Senate, the overwhelmingly bipartisan passage of the tax package is an election-year legislative victory for House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO), who has served directly as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Discussed law together. Ron Wyden (D-OR).

In addition to expanding the child tax credit, the legislation includes several business provisions. It would extend two major tax cuts for investments that were included in the 2017 GOP tax overhaul but have expired. Restoring write-offs is a priority for the corporate world.

Click here to read more from the Washington Examiner

Tillis said he hopes Congress can take the “transformational” expired tax provisions and extend them next year. But he said he doesn’t think the bill, in its current form, would be a convenient way for Senate Republicans to do so.

“You want to talk about a child tax credit bill that is basically coming up with tax extenders for everything we do [the 2017 tax bill], Tillis said. “I’ll talk about it, and we’ll figure out a way to pay for it. But this is not a half-baked, and dare I say it, charitably cooked idea.”

