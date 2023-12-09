Key players in OpenAI’s boardroom drama

On November 17, Silicon Valley was thrown into turmoil when Sam Altman, chief executive of high-profile AI start-up OpenAI, was suddenly ousted by the company’s board of directors. After a tumultuous five-day journey that ended an increasingly heated battle over the future of artificial intelligence, Mr. Altman was reinstated and a new board was formed. Here is a list of the players in the biggest tech drama of the year:

Sam Altman, Chief Executive and Founder of OpenAI: Mr. Altman founded OpenAI as a nonprofit lab in 2015 with Elon Musk and several others, while serving as chairman of Y Combinator, a powerful Silicon Valley start-up incubator. He took over as chief executive in 2018, spun off the lab into a profitable company and soon raised $1 billion in funding from Microsoft.

Greg Brockman, President and Founder of OpenAI: After leaving the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mr. Brockman was chief technology officer at Stripe, an online payments company that Mr. Altman had helped start. He was one of the 12 founders of OpenAI, saying the lab would create AI that would be free from the corporate pressures that plague Google and other tech giants.

Ilya Sutskever, Chief Scientist and Founder of OpenAI: Dr. Sutskever was among three researchers at the University of Toronto who launched the AI ​​boom in 2012 when they published a paper showing that machines could learn to identify objects in images with surprising accuracy. After joining Google, he left to join Mr. Altman, Mr. Brockman, and others in founding OpenAI.

Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI: Ms. Murati joined OpenAI in 2018 and later became its Chief Technology Officer. When four OpenAI board members – Dr. Sutskever, Adam D’Angelo, Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley – decided to remove Mr. Altman as chief executive, they appointed Ms. Muratti as interim chief executive. Asked to work.

Adam D’Angelo, OpenAI Board Member: While a student at Phillips Exeter Academy, he created an online music player with future Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. After serving as Facebook’s chief technology officer from 2006 to 2008, he founded the question-and-answer site Quora. He joined the OpenAI board of directors in 2018 and remains the chief executive of Quora.

Helen Toner, former OpenAI board member: Ms. Toner joined the Board in 2021. He belongs to Effective Altruism, a community of people who believe that AI could one day destroy humanity. She is also the director of strategy at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, a think tank, where she writes about national security issues. He left the board as part of a deal to bring Mr. Altman back to the company.

Tasha McCauley, former OpenAI board member: Ms. McCauley is an adjunct senior management scientist at the RAND Corporation, one of the country’s oldest think tanks, and serves on the British Board of Effective Ventures, a consortium of organizations dedicated to effective philanthropy. In 2015, he participated in a seminal AI security summit in Puerto Rico with Mr. Musk and others. When Mr. Altman returned, he also left the OpenAI board.

Satya Nadella, Chief Executive of Microsoft: Mr. Nadella met Mr. Altman in 2018 at the Sun Valley Conference, often described as a “summer camp for billionaires.” Later in the year, Mr Nadella and Microsoft agreed to invest $1 billion in OpenAI. Since then they have invested an additional $12 billion.

Brian Chesky, chief executive of Airbnb: Mr. Chesky’s company is another tech start-up that Mr. Altman helped launch. When Mr. Altman was forced out of OpenAI — and decided he would find a way to return to the company — Mr. Chesky was among the many friends and colleagues who helped make it possible.

Emmett Shear, former chief executive of Twitch: Mr. Shearer founded Justin.TV, another start-up Mr. Altman helped start. He later served as chief executive of Twitch, the company spun off from Justin.TV. He is among those who believe that AI may one day destroy humanity. Mr. Shear also served as interim chief executive of OpenAI for a period of time.

Brett Taylor, new OpenAI board chair: Mr. Taylor is the former co-chief executive of Salesforce.com and another former chief technology officer of Facebook. Mr Musk was also the chairman of Twitter when he bought it. As part of the agreement to bring Mr. Altman back to OpenAI, Mr. Taylor joined the OpenAI board and took over as Chairman.

Lawrence H. Summers, new OpenAI board member: Mr. Summers is one of the country’s most prominent economists. He served as Treasury Secretary in the Clinton administration, and has spoken out about the potential for AI to displace workers. But his reputation has suffered over the years. While serving as president of Harvard, she said that women may lack an intrinsic aptitude for mathematics and science.

Ron Conway, Silicon Valley investor: Mr. Conway is a well-known venture capitalist and a longtime friend of Mr. Altman. Along with Mr. Chesky, he helped convince Mr. Altman to return to OpenAI. This week, he sent a message to Mr. Altman urging him to calm speculation about why he was removed from the OpenAI board.

Source: www.nytimes.com