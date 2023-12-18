December 19, 2023
Key NFT indicators remain stable even after hacking CoinDesk Japan


Nansen’s NFT-500 and Blue Chip 10 indexes have received approximately $3 million worth of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) from trading platform NFT Trader. It remained stable even after it was stolen.

(nansen.ai)

Denominated in Ethereum (ETH), the Nansen NFT-500 Index is down 0.88% and the Blue Chip 10 Index is down 0.51%. In this hack, approximately $3 million worth of NFTs were stolen, and the attackers demanded a ransom of 120 ETH (approximately $260,000, approximately 36.4 million yen) for their return.

A community effort organized by Boring Security, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), recovered almost all of the stolen archive after Yuga Labs’ Greg Solano helped pay the ransom. I was successful.

A DAO is an organization that is governed by a code rather than a leader. NFTs are crypto assets that give gamers and collectors ownership of digital items.

Although the hack did not cause any major market volatility, Nansen’s NFT-500 index in relation to Ethereum is down 49% year-to-date, and the Blue Chip 10 index is down 45%.

Ethereum, on the other hand, is up nearly 80% year-to-date.

｜Translation: CoinDesk Japan
｜Edited by: Toshihiko Inoue
｜Image: Bored Ape (Epoch Labs)
｜Original text: Major NFT indices stable after NFT Trader hack

