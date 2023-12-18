Key Insights from Southwest Airlines Analyst Ratings: What You Need to Know

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has seen the following analyst ratings in the last quarter:

Last quarter, Southwest Airlines received 12-month price targets from 9 analysts. The average target price is $29.33, with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $20.00.

Learn about 9 analysts’ thoughts on Southwest Airlines over the last 3 months. Increased bullish ratings indicate positive sentiment, while increased bearish ratings indicate a negative outlook.

Experiencing a decline of 8.66%, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $32.11.

analyst analyst firm action taken rating current price target prior price target stephen trent city ​​group gives birth to neutral $30.00 $25.00 Savanti Sith raymond james be less to overcome $34.00 $36.00 Christopher Statholopoulos Susquehanna be less neutral $23.00 $25.00 Ravi Shankar Morgan Stanley be less overweight $47.00 $50.00 Helen Baker TD Cowen be less market performance $20.00 $26.00 Christopher Statholopoulos Susquehanna be less neutral $25.00 $30.00 Savanti Sith raymond james be less to overcome $36.00 $40.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies be less weak performance $20.00 $25.00 david vernon Bernstein be less market performance $29.00 $32.00

action taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they ‘maintain’, ‘increase’ or ‘reduce’ their stance reflects their reaction to recent events related to Southwest Airlines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts understand the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts provide qualitative assessments of stocks, ranging from ‘outperform’ to ‘underperform’. These ratings indicate expectations for Southwest Airlines’ relative performance compared to the broader market. Price Target: Analysts provide insight into price targets, offering estimates of the future value of Southwest Airlines stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts’ expectations over time.

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic airline in the United States by number of passengers carried. Southwest operates an entire Boeing 737 fleet of more than 700 aircraft. Despite offering some long-haul routes and few facilities for business travellers, the airline mainly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights using a point-to-point network. Southwest operates a low-cost carrier business model.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a deep presence, the company’s market capitalization is above the industry average. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Increase in Revenue: Southwest Airlines’ revenue growth over the 3-month period has been remarkable. By September 30, 2023, the company achieved revenue growth rate of approx. 4.9%, This indicates a substantial increase in the company’s top-line earnings. Compared to others in the industrial sector, the company excelled with above-average growth rates among its peers.

net margin: The company’s net margins are excellent performers, higher than the industry average. With an impressive net margin of 2.96%, The company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost controls.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwest Airlines’ ROE stands out, surpassing the industry average. With an impressive ROE of 1.77%The company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southwest Airlines’ ROA exceeds industry standards 0.53%, It symbolizes efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below average debt-to-equity ratio 0.84Southwest Airlines pursues a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Ratings come from analysts, or experts in the banking and financial systems who report for specific stocks or defined sectors (usually once per quarter for each stock). Analysts typically get their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with key insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can enhance their valuations by incorporating forecasts for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings and revenue, providing additional guidance to investors. It is important to acknowledge that, although experts on stocks and sectors, analysts are human beings and express their opinions when providing insights.

