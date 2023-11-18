This week, our lawsuit with the Department of Justice and state attorneys general ended. After 10 weeks, the evidence confirms what we’ve always said: people have many choices when searching for information online, and they use Google because it’s helpful.

Our main findings from the test are as follows:

Our success is due to our continued commitment to innovation and quality.

Throughout the trial, we heard testimony about the many ways Google continues to innovate Search to create a better experience for its users. As Pandu Nayak, our vice president of search quality, said on the stand, “There’s no way search has ever been this good.” That’s why we invest billions in R&D every year and have pioneered advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence. By comparison, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that Microsoft’s “failure to make capital expenditures to support their search business” was not because they lacked resources, and in 2018, Google Search’s engineering team It was five times larger than Bing. And DuckDuckGo’s CEO testified that it at times distributed capital to shareholders instead of investing it in improving its search engine.

Our investment in mobile was the right call at the right time.

Our former vice president of search, Ben Gomes, testified that in 2007, our founders directed a “mobile-only” approach to innovation and improvement in search. The court heard how this was a gamble, as mobile queries were a small part of total queries and the majority of searches still occurred on desktop. Google’s investments and innovations to advance mobile computing and search on mobile devices – including the launch of the open-source Android operating system and Android mobile application distribution and revenue share agreements – have made us one of the most attractive to mobile device makers like Samsung. Made a partner. As our CEO Sundar Pichai testified, these companies wanted to give their users “essential out-of-the-box functionality.” In contrast, a Microsoft executive testified that they did not even launch a mobile browser until 2017 and failed in various attempts to develop a competing mobile platform.

We compete for promotion to make search easily accessible, but people can easily find alternatives.

As Sundar said, “We want to make it very intuitive and easy for users to use our service.” We compete for promotional opportunities so that people can access search easily and so that people search more. Our revenue-sharing payments have grown over time as people are searching more on Google, taking advantage of our partners’ incredible innovations across mobile devices and browsers. But just having the default doesn’t guarantee success, as users know how to find the options they prefer. For example, even though Microsoft preloads Edge and Bing, and hinders switching, the majority of Windows users still search on Google. Satya Nadella testified that Bing’s share of search queries on Windows is “in the teens.” We also found that even when Bing was the default on BlackBerry and Windows Mobile devices, most searches still went to Google. Michelle Baker, CEO of Mozilla, testified that when they changed the default on Firefox to Yahoo!, “We found that our users were trying all kinds of different ways to get back to Google, and we experienced “A lot of people are leaving Firefox.”

Our partners choose us because they say we are the best.

Apple’s Eddie Cue testified: “When we were doing the deal with Google, we wanted the ability to provide the best – the best service, the best applications, the best thing – for customers. Google was the best.” Michelle Baker of Mozilla said, “Our users have made it clear that they seek, want, and expect Google, and when they get Google as a search result and default, that’s what they expect.” And they are happy.” And Motorola’s Eric Christensen agreed that preloading Chrome and Google Search on Motorola phones was in “the best interests of consumers.”

Google is not only a general search engine but also has many competitors.

Test evidence shows that we face stiff competition from a wide range of competitors – from niche search engines like Expedia, Angie and Yelp to social-media firms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. As Prabhakar Raghavan, our SVP of Knowledge and Information, said, “We feel like we’re competing with them every day.” Economist Dr. Mark Israel testified that “Each query made by the user is a meaningfully different choice about where to go [to] get information. Amazon competes for shopping queries, Expedia competes for travel queries and Yelp competes for local queries. We compete for all these queries and do something new every day so that users choose Google for their information needs.

Scale isn’t nearly the whole story.

Experts and our top engineers testified that DOJ overestimated the value of click-and-query data.

Many of our top engineers testified that there are many important aspects of search quality that require little or no click-and-query data, including recent innovations in large language models and building a comprehensive index of the Web . (Indeed, Microsoft’s head of search and advertising testified that one of Bing’s major challenges was that its web index has historically been much smaller than Google’s and it did not invest in expanding it until 2019.) And Neeva’s founder testified that he believed only 2.5% of users needed to be a competitive general search engine.

When the DOJ filed its lawsuit three years ago, we said its case was deeply flawed. Over the past ten weeks, we presented the facts to support it. We appreciate the opportunity to tell our side of the story and look forward to continuing to present our case in the post-trial proceedings.

Source: blog.google