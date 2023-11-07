Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Screenless Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global screenless display market has witnessed significant growth, with the market size expected to reach US$3.0 billion by 2022. According to industry experts, the market is expected to experience explosive expansion, reaching a valuation of US$17.5 billion by 2028. Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9% during the forecast period 2023-2028.

Key Market Drivers:

Demand for small solutions in all industries

Medical and Industrial Applications

Advanced Automotive Safety Features

Research and development investment in screenless consumer electronics

Screenless display technology, which allows the transmission of information using interactive projection without a traditional screen, gained prominence due to its cost-saving benefits, high-resolution image projection, and lower power consumption than touch screen displays. Is. The market offers various screenless display options, including holographic displays, virtual reality (VR) goggles, heads-up displays, virtual retinal displays, and synaptic interfaces.

market trends:

The growing demand for miniaturized solutions across industries is a key driver for screenless displays. In the medical field, health care professionals use screenless displays to view virtual X-rays and gather patient information. In industrial processes, screenless displays help visualize virtual blueprints and parts placement. In the automotive sector, screenless displays provide real-time data access without distracting drivers, suiting consumer preferences for luxury and premium cars and meeting stringent safety regulations.

Key players in the market are investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce screenless consumer electronics such as smartphones, computers, laptops and cameras, increasing portability and functionality and increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes.

Major market segments:

Type: visual image retinal display synaptic interface

application: holographic projection head-mounted display head up display Other

Industry Scope: Aerospace and Defense automotive Health care consumer Electronics Other

Area: North America Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy spain Russia Latin America Middle East and Africa



competitive landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has been analyzed, including profiles of key players such as BAE Systems PLC, Eon Reality, Garmin Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Microvision Inc., Realview Imaging Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the current performance and growth projections of the global screenless displays market? What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global screenless displays market? Which sectors hold the greatest market potential? What is the segmentation of the market based on type and application? How is the industry evolving in terms of miniaturization, medical and industrial applications? What are the key factors driving and challenging the market? Who are the key players in the global screenless displays market and what is the competitive landscape?

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 142 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $3 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $17.5 billion compound annual growth rate 34.2% Area covered global

