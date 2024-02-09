Key digital touchpoints in today’s banking customer journey

CEO of rumor systemA trusted global leader in digital customer engagement for financial services.

Consumer expectations are driving digital transformation in banking – pushing them to become more customer-centric and tech-savvy at every turn. Increasingly, compliance digital communication on preferred channels has become the foundation on which banks can credibly engage customers at any stage from awareness to education and from discussion to decision making. Thoughtfully executed, these touchpoints add up to a cohesive customer journey that drives brand loyalty.

Humanizing the brand with social media

The American Bankers Association’s recent State of Social Media in Banking report reinforced the inherent power of social media to capture the hearts and minds of target audiences. The years following the pandemic solidified social media as a channel that can reliably “educate, inform, entertain, and celebrate”; It’s no surprise that community engagement remains the main reason banks use social media.

Each year, we conduct a social selling content study with professionals from over 100 leading global financial services firms to find out what type of social media content moves the needle for them. When we looked at banks alone, we found that banks that prioritized education, respected people, and highlighted principles most effectively built consumer trust and confidence.

especially:

• Posts on financial education were up 5% compared to last year – reflecting a desire to provide guidance and insight during a volatile year for bankers – a trend that is likely to continue.

• Career and recruitment content had the highest engagement rates with consumers, followed by theory-based content. Content that reflects who you are, what you value and the type of people you’re looking for helps banks stand out and connect with customers and prospects.

At its core, social media humanizes a bank’s brand – eliminating the perception of a disorganized, impersonal institution. Additionally, it creates awareness, educates, and builds brand preference in the early stages of the customer funnel.

The brand affinity developed from a constant flow of relevant social media early in the customer journey combines well with the more personalized, one-to-one interactions inherent in banks’ service-based marketing along the funnel. This is where follow-up texting comes into play.

Speeding up service and removing friction through texting

Timely and efficient-compliant texting helps bankers to quickly service customers in a personalized way. In addition to faster transactions like client onboarding and loan processing, texting enables savvy advisors to execute and nurture programs at scale.

Consider how a mortgage lender can activate a compliant texting program to guide customers, create beneficial partnerships, and secure competitive advantage:

• Intelligent triggers for referrals or cross-sells: Checking in with customers at certain intervals (six months, one year, two years after closing, etc.) to offer help or service provides an opportunity to prompt referrals. Life events can also be leveraged to introduce relevant cross-sell opportunities (personal loans, auto, solar, etc.).

• Creating real estate alliances: Targeting real estate agents and brokers with the right educational and cross-sell campaigns – whether over texting or social channels – can build a healthy lead pipeline for mortgage bankers. By sharing housing market or property reports, special rates or offers that facilitate loan approval or solutions that meet unique owner needs for home improvements (solar, refinancing, etc.), mortgage bankers leverage the powerful influence of agents. Can tap into areas.

These timely touchpoints speak directly to the value and responsiveness of the banker – accelerating service, efficiency and satisfaction during critical consideration and decision-making stages of the customer journey.

Adding digital touchpoints to a seamless journey

By developing a strong social media presence, banks can take advantage of the unique opportunity to build customer connections. The focus on meaningful content, transparent communication and community engagement positions them not only as service providers but also as advisors in one’s financial journey.

Tying these digital communications strategies together represents a sea change in the way banks interact with consumers – while providing a strong competitive edge to drive continued engagement and loyalty with the next generation of consumers.

The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult a licensed professional for advice regarding your specific situation.

