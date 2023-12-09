Borrowers with commercially held federal loans and who were in delinquent status before the pandemic halted payments are facing a key deadline.

Borrowers with commercially held federal loans have until December 31 to consolidate their loans to qualify for a lump sum payment adjustment, which allows them to receive discharge through their income-driven repayment (IDR) plan. Can help in getting closer or achieving.

For borrowers in default, the deadline to enroll in the Fresh Start program is also December 31 to be eligible for a lump sum payment adjustment and qualify for an income-driven repayment plan, which can reduce their monthly payments. . ,

These borrowers will have to take the following steps by the end of the year.

Borrowers with commercially held federal loans

Most loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program are commercially placed because the program and the Department of Education work with private lenders to provide student loans guaranteed by the federal government.

But these loans are not eligible for certain federal student loan relief programs, such as Lump Sum Payment Adjustment, which counts certain months that were previously ineligible for student loan forgiveness as time in payment prior to deferment, forbearance, or consolidation. .

Similarly, Health Education Assistance Loans, or HEAL loans, are treated the same as commercially placed FFEL loans for lump sum payment adjustments.

The only way for borrowers with these loans to qualify is to consolidate into a Direct Consolidation Loan.

To do this, first find out if your FFEL loan is held commercially or with the Department of Education. Log in to your StudentAid.gov account and view the “My Loan Servicers” section of your dashboard.

If the servicer name starts with “ED”, your loan is held by the Department of Education and you do not need to do anything as the lump sum payment for loans held by ED will be processed automatically. If not, the loan is commercially placed and needs to be consolidated for you to qualify for the lump sum payment adjustment.

To consolidate, you can simply apply for loan consolidation directly on the Federal Student Aid website. There is no fee to apply and the application takes approximately 30 minutes to complete.

As payments resume, the debt consolidation process may take several weeks. After you complete your application, a loan servicer processes it. The loan servicer processing your consolidation application may be different than your current loan servicer.

You should continue your monthly payments with your current loan servicer until you are notified that your consolidation application is complete.

After your loans are consolidated, you may have a new loan servicer.

borrower in default

Borrowers who default are also against the times. This is where the Fresh Start Program comes in.

Announced last year, the one-time, free temporary program is an initiative to bring defaulted borrowers back into good standing and qualify for other relief programs that can help them meet their loan obligations.

For example, borrowers at Fresh Start can move from their default loan servicer to a regular loan servicer, making them eligible for forbearance, forbearance, and income-driven repayment (IDR) plans, where monthly payments of $0 Is counted as.

Bringing their loans up to date can also remove defaults from their credit report and prevent collections, collection fees and wage garnishments.

According to the Federal Student Aid (FSA) Fresh Start Fact Sheet, borrowers with William D. Ford Federal Direct Loans, Perkins Loans, and Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) loans that are owned or commercially placed by ED can receive Fresh Start Are eligible for START.

“Before the pandemic, 7.5 million borrowers were in default and rehabilitating defaulted loans typically requires at least nine on-time payments,” author and student loan expert Mark Kantrowitz previously told Yahoo Finance. “The pause on pandemic forbearance payments applies to required on-time payments, helping defaulted borrowers get back into good standing.”

Borrowers have two options to join the Fresh Start program.

The first path is for borrowers to return to school before Fresh Start ends on Dec. 31. The school will then process the Fresh Start paperwork for the borrower.

Another way is for borrowers to contact the Department of Education or their loan servicer to register for the program by December 31. If you are in default for more than 360 days, you may have a default loan servicer or have your loan sent to a guaranty agency.

If your loan is with ED then you can start the process in three ways:

or online at

Call 1-800-621-3115 or if you are deaf or hard of hearing, the TTY number is 1-877-825-9923), or

Mail it to PO Box 5609, Greenville, TX 75403 with your name, Social Security number, date of birth and stating that you want to use Fresh Start to get your loans back in good standing.

If you are in default for more than 360 days, Maximus Services Inc. Processes these federal loans. If Maximus is not your federal default loan processor, it may have been referred to a guaranty agency.

A list of guarantee agencies used by ED can be found on the default website and below.

