Key climate target in Paris Agreement ‘deadlier than nails’, says top scientist

The global climate system is producing more heat than previously thought, according to a paper led by James Hansen, a NASA and Columbia University scientist who warned the world about climate change in the 1980s.

In particular, the 2015 Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures is “even deadlier than a doornail,” Hansen said during an event on Thursday. “Anyone who understands physics knows this.”

Jeffrey Sachs, director of Columbia’s Center for Sustainable Development and professor of economics, said, “The fact that 1.5 degrees Celsius is going to be exceeded should be interpreted correctly as an indication that the emergency is much greater than these politicians realize. Are there or pretend to be.” The program was conducted on Thursday.

“There are even more reasons to act with urgent speed. That’s the real message of all this,” Sachs said.

Hansen’s paper comes less than a month before the start of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, where nations are expected to debate ending global dependence on fossil fuels. For some, UN action has moved too slowly, and the rhetoric surrounding temperature targets – “Keep 1.5 Alive” is a popular slogan – obscures the gravity of the challenge.

the heat is rising

Hansen and his colleagues published a paper in the journal Nature on warming that is now “in the pipeline,” or has entered the system. Oxford Open Climate Change, The paper was first posted as a preprint in 2022, but has now been peer-reviewed.

They found that warming will exceed 1.5 degrees this decade, and the fallback target of 2.0 degrees Celsius will come before 2050 – both earlier than the timelines suggested by the most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, which summarizes global knowledge on climate science. Synthesizes.

Hansen said the new predictions are based on a better understanding of a measure of climate sensitivity, which is the amount of warming that would occur if carbon dioxide in the atmosphere doubled. The IPCC has said the best estimate for this is 3.0 degrees Celsius, but Hansen’s team estimates it is 4.8 degrees. Their calculations show that there is a 99.7% chance that the IPCC’s 3-degree estimate is too low.

The paper found that temperatures are clearly accelerating, due to a severe energy imbalance – more solar radiation is being absorbed by the planet than radiated outward. This imbalance has doubled in recent years, which Hansen said is “a big fraud.”

Other climate scientists are not so sure that the 4.8-degree sensitivity is correct. Zeke Hausfather, a scientist at Berkeley Earth, previously posted on Twitter claiming “admirable” – but not higher than other recent estimates, which put it much lower, at 2.8 degrees Celsius.

“Given all the conflicting estimates, I would strongly advise people not to pay attention to any new studies,” Hausfather said. “Instead, we must synthesize all the different lines of evidence.”

A ‘Faustian bargain’

The contribution to accelerating warming is described by Hansen as a Faustian bargain that humans have made: as we burned fossil fuels, we emitted greenhouse gases and aerosols such as sulfur dioxide, which have a cooling effect on the planet.

However, these aerosols are also a major human health threat, and so the world has made large-scale and largely successful efforts to reduce aerosol emissions. Most notably, the International Maritime Organization has created regulations to limit the amount of sulfur in fuel used in shipping vessels; In 2020, the amount allowed reduced from 3.5% to 0.5%. As a result, aerosol emissions decreased rapidly.

“As we work to reduce all the chronic health effects of aerosols, our first Faustian payment is due,” Hansen said. “The payoff is accelerating global warming.”

The past few months have offered a glimpse of what may be down the road. June, July, August and September 2023 were the hottest months ever recorded. September was the most unusual month on record, meaning temperatures were the furthest away from their average; July was the hottest month in recorded history, and possibly in tens or even hundreds of thousands of years.

The path toward decarbonization is more difficult than some scientific scenarios suggest. Paper co-author Pushkar Kharecha of Columbia University said the IPCC pathways “increase the plausibility” because they rely on unproven technologies aimed at negative emissions or reducing CO2 in the atmosphere.

To have any chance of keeping temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius, Kharecha said, “existing fossil fuel infrastructure must either be phased out or completely decommissioned. And planned projects must be Will have to be canceled from.”

The new paper offers several other policy proposals that the authors say are important to meet the challenge. These include a global price on greenhouse gas emissions that increases over time; “East-West cooperation” that accommodates the needs of the developing world; And perhaps most controversially, “intervening” in the planet’s energy imbalance could include solutions such as solar geoengineering.

“We’re going to exceed 2 degrees, that’s clear, unless we take action to affect the planet’s energy balance,” Hansen said.

Even if Hansen’s calculations are exaggerated, the world is not on track to meet its collective climate goals. The best estimates suggest that countries’ current promises on emissions cuts could still increase temperatures by about 3 degrees. This could prove devastating to already melting ice sheets and coastal areas and cause extreme heat waves that would render large parts of the world uninhabitable.

The urgency for world leaders at COP28 is clear, Colombia’s Sachs said, adding that the new paper exposes the “fraudulence” of politicians.

“As the rate of warming continues to rise, emissions continue to rise, the drama the planet is entering is much bigger than it pretends to be. And so action must be commensurate with that reality.”

Source: themessenger.com