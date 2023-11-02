Key charts of the Bank of England base rate stick: rising unemployment, weak growth and sticky inflation

The Bank of England kept the base rate at 5.25 percent for the second consecutive Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

But the 6-3 vote margin in the decision highlights an uncertain outlook for the UK economy, with BoE forecasts now pointing to rising levels of unemployment, weak economic growth and inflation rates that will remain high for some time.

Crucially, Governor Andrew Bailey said it was ‘too early to think about a rate cut’, suggesting the path forward for interest rates is stable – or it could rise even higher.

This money outlines the key data and charts from the Bank of England’s November policy report.

Economic growth is expected to remain stable by the end of this year

Economic Development

Gross domestic product growth is expected to be flat in the first quarter, weaker than the BOE estimated in August, while the fourth quarter is now projected to be 0.1 percent higher than the last three months of the year.

The BOE said that while some forecasters are pointing to a ‘modest contraction’ in the fourth quarter, ‘others are less pessimistic.’

However, the economy is projected to slow in the coming years, with growth ‘well below historical averages over the medium term’.

Unemployment is expected to increase further in the coming years

Key indicators point to softening of job market

Unemployment

Unemployment is expected to rise steadily over the next three years, reaching more than 5 percent by the end of 2026, with the MPC raising unemployment expectations for the second time this year.

Leading indicators, such as the decline in the number of vacancies, suggest the labor market is softening, but not yet in negative territory.

However, it is worth noting that the methodology of the Office for National Statistics in relation to employment has recently come under criticism, particularly in the context of ‘economic inactivity’.

The BOE said: ‘The ONS…has published experimental estimates of employment and unemployment which need to be interpreted with caution.’

Inflation will remain above BoE’s 2% target for some time

inflation

Consumer price inflation is expected to remain above the BOE’s 2 percent target for some time, along with a decline in inflation.

According to its current forecast, CPI is stable at 4.75 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, which will fall to 4.5 and 3.75 percent respectively in the first two quarters of 2024.

The BOE says this will be driven by ‘lower energy, core commodities and food price inflation and, beyond January, some deceleration in services inflation’.

The CPI is not expected to return to the 2 percent target until the end of 2025.

And, the BOE warns: ‘There are risks [this] Model inflation estimates are biased upward.

‘The second-round effects on domestic prices and wages are expected to take longer to subside than to emerge. Given events in the Middle East, there is also a risk of energy prices increasing inflation.

Salary increases are slowing down

Salary increment

Wage increases have been closely watched by the BoE, which is concerned about the impact of bumper wage increases on the underlying rate of inflation.

Regular average weekly earnings growth for the private sector was 8 percent in August, but the BOE says a weak labor market and falling inflation are expected to slow wage growth.

The BOE said: ‘With the labor market now loosening, and inflation set to moderate, some pressure on wage growth should ease in 2024. Wage growth increases when headline inflation and inflation expectations increase.’

Oil prices are rising while gas futures are higher than pre-Covid levels

oil and gas prices

Higher oil and gas prices were initially a major driver of the high levels of inflation seen since 2021.

Sterling oil prices have risen 10 percent since the BOE’s August projections, which has an impact on gasoline prices and hence the overall rate of inflation.

BOE said: ‘There remains significant uncertainty around the outlook for wholesale energy prices, including recent geopolitical developments.

‘Although there has been only a relatively limited increase in energy prices so far, uncertainty about future oil prices has increased and the balance of risk around future oil prices has shifted from downside to upside.’

BoE’s latest estimates

Update from August report

The above reflects the changes from the August report when it comes to GDP, unemployment rate and inflation.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk