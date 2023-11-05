TL;DR

Michael Saylor has predicted that the value of Bitcoin could potentially 10x, driven by the 2024 halving event and a reduction in BTC selling pressure from miners.

Saylor emphasizes the potential of a Bitcoin spot ETF to attract institutional investors, which could significantly boost the price of Bitcoin.

He advocates for a mature and stable crypto industry, citing the need for a shift away from speculative tokens toward Bitcoin, particularly following the conviction of Sam Bankman-Fried for fraud.

In a recent interview with CNBC, MicroStrategy president and Bitcoin magnate Michael Saylor said he believes Bitcoin could grow 10x from here. However, such levels would require unprecedented demand for the cryptocurrency – which seems likely as several macro and technical events could boost BTC adoption in 2024.

Saylor said among those events is the halving, which will reduce 50% of BTC mining rewards for miners, forcing miners to sell their reserves of BTC to keep the lights on.

“You will see $12 billion of natural sales per year convert into $6 billion of natural sales per year – at the same time that things like spot Bitcoin ETFs increase demand for Bitcoin.” Saylor said.

These scenarios could drive “unprecedented demand” for Bitcoin – including supply shortages, buying pressure, and geopolitical tensions coupled with global economic tensions.

spot etf promotion

Another important scenario that Saylor talked about is the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF, which many investors are confident will drive Wall Street and other institutional investors towards BTC. Interestingly, investment research firm Bernstein (previously an anti-Bitcoin firm) predicted that a future ETF could drive prices to $150,000 by 2025.

Going back to Saylor, he said that this institutional wave will stabilize not only Bitcoin but the entire crypto industry, causing the price of BTC to rise even higher.

“When banks and responsible custodians are managing #bitcoin And as the industry takes its eyes off all those shiny little tokens that have distracted and demolished shareholder value, I think the industry has moved to the next level and we’re 10x ahead from here. @saylor To @SaraEisen pic.twitter.com/sVKugHt7Tx – Brad Mills 🔑✔️ (@bradmillscan) 2 November 2023

The above reflects his comments on the current state of the SBF and the industry.

He said Sam Bankman-Fried, who was recently found guilty on all seven charges including two counts of wire fraud, was a major liability for Bitcoin – along with many crypto influencers and untrusted crypto custodians who manipulate Bitcoin. Were doing, he said.

“To take the industry to the next level, we need to shift toward adult supervision. We need to rationalize away from the 100,000 crypto tokens that people are manipulating into Bitcoin.

If you are interested in other BTC price predictions, feel free to watch one of our recent videos:

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com