Kevin Strawbridge Appointed Chief Executive Officer of ClickBank

“After a comprehensive search process the ClickBank board of directors is thrilled to have selected Kevin to lead ClickBank into a new era of innovation, methodology and points of view,” said Richard Jalichandra, executive chairman to ClickBank. “This infusion of new DNA into the company combined with the expanded latitude given by the board will result in a variety of new products and services along with increased flexibility in the way the company is ran and operated.”

As ClickBank’s CEO, Strawbridge will aid the team by fostering overall development and execution of the long-term and short-term plan in support of the company strategy benefiting all partners associated with ClickBank.

“I am honored to join the ClickBank team,” said Strawbridge. “As the incoming CEO, it’s my goal to leverage my experience in eCommerce, affiliate marketing, merchandising, multi-channel operations and analytics. This will ensure the ClickBank team has the tools, talent and resources to continue to power our world-class performance marketing platform while focusing on empowering scalable growth and value for our clients.”

Since 1999, Strawbridge has been integrally involved in businesses reliant on eCommerce and digital marketing. He has served in roles with hands-on experience in all digital marketing functions including affiliate management and operations, search, e-mail, display and social.

Prior to joining ClickBank, Kevin was the president of Motorsport Aftermarket Group’s Retail Group leading the division and its two lines of business. Strawbridge spent his early career in Big 4 auditing with Deloitte, corporate accounting and management consulting with PwC. He transitioned to eCommerce and digital marketing with JCPenney Direct early in their growth cycle and at the forefront of eCommerce as a long-term channel for consumers. Following JCPenney, Kevin served in management roles with increasing responsibility in retail and technology.

About ClickBank

Founded in 1998, ClickBank has established itself as a top global internet retailer powered by one of the world’s leading performance marketing platforms for both digital and physical products. The ClickBank platform meets at the intersection of ecommerce, fintech and adtech, enabling entrepreneurs to drive consumer traffic and sales through a commissioned marketer network.

With over 200 million customers, six million platform users and distribution in 190 countries, ClickBank’s powerful e-commerce and mobile ecosystem provides entrepreneurs with an easy to use, secure online marketplace to help them sell their products and services.

To learn more, visit www.clickbank.com.

SOURCE ClickBank

Related Links

http://www.clickbank.com

