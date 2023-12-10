Kevin McCarthy, apparently eyeing Cabinet post, endorses Donald Trump for president in 2024

In an interview with CBS, Kevin McCarthy endorsed Donald Trump for another term as president.

McCarthy said he would accept a role in the Trump Cabinet if he was “the best person for the job.”

The former Speaker of the House announced plans to resign from Congress earlier this week.

Kevin McCarthy, who earlier this week announced plans to resign from Congress just months after being ousted as president, has more news: He’s supporting Donald Trump for president in 2024 Is, and is possibly eyeing a Cabinet post.

Speaking in a pre-recorded clip released Saturday ahead of his appearance on “CBS News Sunday Morning,” McCarthy told host Robert Costa why he believes Trump will secure the Republican nomination: “If Biden “If the Democrats remain the nominees, I believe Donald Trump will win. I believe Republicans will gain more seats in the House and Republicans will win the Senate.”

When asked directly, McCarthy smiled and said he would “support President Trump” and even pursue a Cabinet position if he was “the right person for the job.”

The Trump campaign issued a clear statement on Friday, without mentioning McCarthy by name, distancing itself from any political candidate trying to link himself to the campaign. axios It was reported that Trump plans to form a cabinet based on loyalty to his agenda rather than adherence to legal limits.

“Let us be very clear here: Unless a message is coming directly from President Trump or an authorized member of his campaign team, no aspect of future presidential staffing or policy announcements should be considered official,” The Hill reported. Two senior advisers have reported on Trump. campaign, Susie Wills and Chris LaCivita said in a joint statement.

He added: “Let’s be even more specific and clear: People publicly discussing potential administration jobs for themselves or their friends are, in fact, hurting President Trump … and themselves. It’s an unwanted distraction.”

Representatives from McCarthy’s congressional office and Trump’s presidential campaign did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

McCarthy’s career ambitions briefly landed him the position of Speaker of the House, before he became the first speaker to be fired from the job in October, when Trump loyalist Representative Matt Gaetz initiated a vote to remove him.

The Washington Post reported that McCarthy, who has had a checkered relationship with the former president, castigated Trump for refusing to intervene in efforts to remove him from office.

Trump, who previously called McCarthy “my Kevin”, has limited his support for the former speaker in recent months, despite McCarthy’s earlier support for the position.

Historically, the pair have had heated disagreements that were later apparently resolved, including an expletive-filled call between McCarthy and Trump during the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, CNN reported In which McCarthy requested Trump to call his supporters. Go and stop them from rioting.

McCarthy, although privately critical of Trump after January 6, moved to the former president’s side just weeks after the event, controversially visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago because he was concerned that Trump ” Wasn’t eating” former Rep. Liz Cheney wrote in her recent book.

