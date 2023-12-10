Kettering Comedy Club Church redevelopment to begin

Enough cash has been raised to start work on a major redevelopment project at a church which also doubles up as a comedy club and arts venue.

St Andrew’s Church in Kettering, Northants has welcomed famous comedians such as Jack Dee and Nish Kumar.

As costs increased, people banded together to raise additional funds.

Pastor said he can’t believe the work, which includes a new stage, replacement flooring and heating, is finally moving forward.

Jack D is one of the many household names who has performed at the church

Josh Widdecombe, Rosie Jones, Milton Jones and Kettering’s own James Acaster are among the stars who have graced the stage since the arts center opened in 2010.

The Reverend Tom Houston said: “The church has become more vibrant because of the engagement with people who might not have thought they would be interested in the church but have connected with the arts center through an arts program.”

He added that some comics are surprised when they find out they’ll be doing stand-up in a church: “We get comedians and their eyes are kind of like ‘What’s going on here? ‘ But overall they enjoy the experience.”

The church holds about 200 people for comedy shows, drama productions and concerts

For the church’s 150th birthday in 2020, parishioners decided to carry out a major project to make the building more suitable for its dual role.

Mr Houston told BBC Radio Northampton: “We have wooden floors and most of it has been taken up, so it is unsafe to walk around.

“We’re working on reducing it from 12 to about six fan heaters, so it gets a lot cooler. So the project is underfloor heating, then a new floor and a new full stage that will be able to have bands and theater groups.”

With the help of a £100,000 grant, the target of £300,000 was met.

Then the bombshell: “We went back to the builders, who said ‘Sadly the costs have escalated’ and now we needed £90,000, which was no small sum to raise, but, in 30 days, We did it, so we were able to start work in January.

“I can’t believe this is happening.”

