State Industries Minister P Rajeev on Sunday said the electronic platform TReDS, which facilitates financing or discounting of trade receivables for MSMEs, will be a reliable assistant for small enterprises to tide over the interim financial crisis and sustain themselves. The mechanism has been proven.

Inaugurating a workshop on leveraging TReDS (Trade Receivables Discounting Electronic System) organized by the Department of Industry and Commerce (D&C) on the occasion of Keralium Utsav here, Rajiv said that MSMEs can now use the TReDS platform to raise functional capital. Can.

TReDS is an electronic platform facilitating financing/discounting of trade receivables for MSMEs through multiple sources.

Rajeev said, “TREDS has proven to be a reliable support mechanism for MSMEs to tide over the interim financial crisis and sustain their enterprises without falling into liquidity crunch.”

Noting that the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector has emerged as a major segment of Kerala’s industrial landscape, Rajiv said promoters of such enterprises are now able to raise functional capital and in the form of receipts from marketing goods and services. One can use the TRADES platform to avoid credit risk. It may take some time to access their accounts.

”The government has allowed public sector enterprises, companies, local self-government institutions and various state institutions to use TReDS. “A large number of enterprises have already registered themselves with TReDS and MSMEs especially should use this facility,” the minister said.

He said that the State Government has strengthened the MSME ecosystem in the State through pioneering policy initiatives and projects, which have yielded good results.

DI&C Director S Harikishore said TReDS has already proven to be a helpful mechanism for MSMEs, who often face hurdles due to delays in receiving financial returns from the market for their products and services.

Public Sector Transformation Board Executive Chairman K Ajith Kumar, KINFRA Managing Director Santosh Koshy Thomas, State Level Bankers Committee Kerala Division Manager Prashanth, KSSIA State Vice President Faseeludeen, DIC Additional Director G Rajeev, M1 Exchange South Regional Head Thirumaran Murukesan , RXIL Senior Manager Justin Jose and Invoice Mart Tamil Nadu and Kerala Regional Head Gauri Manavani spoke on various features of the system.

