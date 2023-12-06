The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved new rules to simplify allotment of title deeds and transfer of land ownership in industrial estates under the Directorate of Industries and Commerce. Industries Minister P. Rajiv said that the changes have been made as per the demand of the entrepreneurs for decades. The new rules will remove existing barriers to transfer of ownership and starting new enterprises at the location of the originally designated industrial enterprises.

delay reduced

As per the changes, the requirement to pay the difference in land price to the person purchasing the land during land transfer has been abolished. As per the existing rules, the entrepreneur can transfer the land only after three years of commencement of production, while the changed rules allow transfer of land three years after allotment. Both these steps are expected to reduce the long delays in land transfer.

Existing rules allowed change in ownership structure only three years after the start of production. It has also been amended to allow changes after three years of allotment. Since the new rule has been issued with the approval of the Revenue Department, there is no hindrance to the District Collectors in considering the title deed application.

The nature of the industrial undertaking is stated in the existing title deed form, but as per the new rules, the entrepreneur only has to state it broadly as industrial activity. With this amendment, even if the nature of the industry changes, there is no need for a change in the title deed. This will avoid delays due to title deed amendment.

hire purchase basis

Title deeds in industrial estates were given as per government notification of 1964. Also in 1969 and 1970, the Industries Department had issued orders for allotment of land on hire purchase basis in development areas and development plots under the department. But, these orders were not supported by the Land Assignment Act. The title deed application was to be submitted to the Revenue Department through the concerned General Managers and Director of Industries Department. But, this process of title deed allotment was beset with delays.

Although another order was issued in 2020 to address this, district collectors still had limitations on granting titles. Shri Rajiv said, in this context, new land rules are being issued with the support of the Land Assignment Act 1960.

