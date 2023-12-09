KEP is offering Startup Showdown event in February. Cranbrook, East Kootenay

Kootenay Entrepreneurship Program (KEP), a collaborative program presented by College of the Rockies, Selkirk College and the Kootenay Association for Science and Technology (KAST), is thrilled to announce the upcoming Startup Showdown, a dynamic business simulation competition taking place on February 3. 4, 2024.

The two-day event will be held simultaneously at College of the Rockies, Cranbrook campus, and Selkirk College, Castlegar campus, providing a comprehensive experience for college students looking to explore the world of entrepreneurship.

Hosted by renowned business expert, Mike Konkin, Startup Showdown is specifically tailored for students with aspirations of starting their own business in the future, providing them with invaluable insight and knowledge, even if they have no prior business experience. No background.

Event Information: Date: February 3 and 4, 2024. Locations: College of the Rockies, Cranbrook campus, and Selkirk College (Castlegar campus). Host: Mike Conkin. Audience: College students. The event promises an engaging business simulation that challenges participants to tackle the complexities of entrepreneurship.

Students can register for free as a team of two to four or individually. Individual registrants will be placed in teams, giving them the exciting opportunity to collaborate with other students from different programs, fostering a dynamic environment for creative exchange.

To ensure participants can focus on the exciting competition, organizers will provide complimentary food and refreshments throughout the event. Additionally, an eminent panel of local entrepreneurship experts will serve as judges evaluating the performance of the participants. The winners will be honored with prizes recognizing their entrepreneurial skills.

This Startup Showdown not only aims to encourage innovative thinking but also serves as a platform for students to network with like-minded individuals and industry professionals. KEEP is a collaboration between College of the Rockies, Selkirk College and KAIST, underscoring a commitment to foster entrepreneurship and empower the next generation of business leaders in the Kootenay region.

Funding for this event was provided by ETSI-BC and the Province of British Columbia.

