Kenyan court strikes down key sections of finance law as economic crisis deepens due to rising public debt

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s high court on Tuesday struck down key sections of a controversial finance law that has been blamed for significantly increasing taxes and the cost of living in East Africa’s largest economy.

High Court judges David Mazanja, Christine Meoli and Lawrence Mugambi said parts of the Finance Act 2023, including the mandatory housing levy, were unconstitutional and could not be enforced.

According to the 160-page judgment, “The levy against persons in formal employment by excluding those earning other non-formal income without any justification is discriminatory, irrational, arbitrary and against the Constitution.”

The housing levy is a key agenda of President William Ruto, who has promised to build 1 million houses by 2027 under his affordable housing program that is already underway in some parts of the country.

Political analyst Herman Manyora said the court’s decision was a major blow to the government, “which has lost public support by pushing through an unpopular law.”

The law, which was enacted earlier this year, doubled the value-added tax on petroleum products to 16% and raised the tax on personal income to 40%.

This led to mass protests in the capital Nairobi and parts of western Kenya, where the opposition enjoys large support.

The International Monetary Fund backed the legislation, which is part of the government’s efforts to increase revenue collection to pay off rising foreign debt, now at $70 billion – some of which is due next year.

Last week, the Kenyan Employers’ Association said the private job market had lost 70,000 jobs by October 2022, and blamed the Finance Act, which had led to an unfavorable business environment.

“Every day we receive notifications from employers about their intention to declare redundancies,” the federation said.

