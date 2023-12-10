NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya suffered a nationwide power blackout Sunday evening, bringing to a standstill large parts of the country, including the capital Nairobi’s main airport, a major hub linking East Africa with Asia, Europe and the rest of the world. There is a transportation hub. ,

Sunday’s outage began around 8 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) and was the third national power supply failure within the past three months.

Major installations affected included Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, as well as Eldoret Airport in western Kenya, where emergency power generators could not operate after the power grid failed.

The state-run utility, Kenya Power, attributed the blackout to a “system glitch”, which it claimed was being addressed by technicians.

“Due to the possibility of power system disruption, we have stopped power supply in various parts of the country,” it said in a statement.

“We are working to restore normalcy in the shortest possible time. An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

Kenya Power enjoys a monopoly in the supply and distribution of electricity, but over the years it has been accused of poor service delivery and corruption, which has led to rising electricity costs in Kenya.

In some parts of the country, power was reported back after two hours.

During a similar blackout last month, it took engineers more than 12 hours to restore power across much of the country.

But the worst disruption occurred on August 25, the longest in Kenya’s history. The cause remains a mystery as the power company is blaming a failure at Africa’s largest wind farm, placing the onus on the power grid.

It took about 24 hours for power to be restored in some parts of the country, including Nairobi.

Kenyans on social media demanded answers from Kenya Power over frequent power outages following Sunday’s failure, while others mocked the agency, saying it was worse than power companies in Nigeria and South Africa, where rationing or load-shedding was imposed. Shedding, as it is known, is. General.

The latest blackout in Kenya comes as the country faces high fuel prices, which many blame for millions of dollars in losses to businesses and the wider economy, which is struggling badly.

Source: apnews.com