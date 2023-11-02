Kenya on Wednesday announced a sharp increase in passenger fares on its China-built standard gauge railway as the country struggles to cope with high fuel prices as well as repay loans owed to Beijing and others.

State-owned Kenya Railways said in a statement that a 470-kilometer (290-mile) journey between the port city of Mombasa and the capital, Nairobi, would cost about $30 in first class, up from $19, and $10 in economy. From $6.

Kenya Railways cited global increases in fuel prices: “This increase is informed by changes in the energy and petroleum sector, where fuel prices have increased significantly, impacting our cost of operations.”

Wednesday’s announcement came days after Kenya’s central bank governor Kamau Thugge said the Kenyan shilling was overvalued by 25% over the years, leading to “the country having to maintain an artificially strong exchange rate.” got help.”

Two weeks ago President William Ruto was in China, where he asked for a $1 billion loan to complete stalled infrastructure projects despite Kenya’s record total debt of $70 billion.

The new train fare will be applicable from January 1, 2024. The changes will also affect the popular commuter rail service in the capital Nairobi, as well as the Kisumu and Nanyuki safari trains, which attract thousands of tourists each year.

The Standard Gauge Railway, or SGR, which cost $4.7 billion borrowed from Chinese banks, began operations in 2017 but is struggling with low uptake of its cargo services.

“The Kenya SGR desperately needs cross-border expansion to make it a financially sustainable project,” economist Eli-Khan Tschu told The Associated Press.

“SGR, as is, is useless. To make it sustainable, Ugandan oil needs to be linked to the sea and (Congo’s) minerals,” Saichu said.

Kenya is struggling with rising public debt which has led Ruto to announce drastic austerity measures including a ban on foreign trips and cutting the budgets of all government ministries by more than 10%.

But Ruto has faced criticism from Kenyans on his trips abroad, with 38 trips since his inauguration in September 2022. This is more than any of his four predecessors in their first year in office.

