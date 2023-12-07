Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in response to an auditor’s review of the programs that the state-run disaster relief fund, which has contributed millions in charitable donations to Kentucky affected by tornadoes and floods, will be expanded to get quick aid to storm victims. Can serve as a model.

The Democratic governor portrayed the findings as a vindication of how the relief money was managed, showing that millions could be distributed quickly and accurately without lengthy application processes. Beshear established the fund after tornadoes struck parts of western Kentucky in late 2021 and caused massive flooding in the Appalachian region of the state in 2022.

The special investigation into the money was released this week by State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office. It determined that improper payments from the tornado relief fund were a small portion of total spending through June 30 this year. Those improper payments include duplicate payments, overpayments and payments to people later deemed ineligible, the report said. It says incorrect payments represent a 0.57% error rate.

Most of the erroneous payments were secondary payments of $1,000 to victims. The report said the error rate in those payments was just over 2%.

The auditor’s office said a review of the flood relief fund found no improper payments.

Beshear said Thursday that those findings show the funds are well run and the money is well spent. And this indicates that the management of the state has become better with more experience, he said.

“This should be an approach and a medium that we will use in the future, because it is very difficult for families to get the help they need immediately,” he said at his weekly press conference at the Statehouse in Frankfurt.

According to their websites, the fund raised millions of dollars through charitable donations from individuals and organizations around the world. They paid the funeral expenses of hurricane victims, provided direct payments to survivors, and assisted in long-term recovery efforts.

Beshear consistently defended fund management amid increasing scrutiny. He previously said the relief money is “completely transparent,” having received scrutiny from the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature and open-records requests for documentation.

Beshear said Thursday that a large amount of federal and state aid has poured into affected areas as relief efforts continue, but the charitable relief fund has provided a vital bridge for victims.

“Given that no one had to apply for direct funds, no one had to apply for funeral funds, and our error rate was less than 1%, I’m proud of how these funds What was spent and how much help was provided,” the Governor said.

Beshear said requiring an application process for those funds would mean weeks or months of delays in victims receiving assistance.

The initiation of the auditor’s review was announced earlier this year at the request of a GOP-led legislative panel, coming in the midst of the state’s heated gubernatorial campaign. Beshear, who was front and center after the storm and was widely praised for rallying support for hard-hit areas, called the timing of the review “grossly political” at the time.

The findings were released about a month after the Democratic governor won re-election to a second term in red-state Kentucky, ending one of the nation’s most-watched campaigns this year.

Questions about the management of the fund emerged when a state agency issued $1,000 payments to tornado victims from a fund. Reports emerged that payments were sent to some people unaffected by the storm in error. The Lexington Herald-Leader and WPSD-TV reported on the misdirected check. Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed a measure that Beshear signed to create a layer of oversight for such relief funds.

The Governor has made several visits to both hard-hit areas, monitoring the recovery. Beshear said Thursday he will be in the tornado-stricken towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs this weekend to commemorate the second anniversary of the deadly tornadoes. His office said that during his visit, he will preside over a ceremony where the keys to 10 new homes will be handed over to tornado survivors.

“For the people of Western Kentucky, just because it’s been two years doesn’t mean we’re going anywhere,” Beshear said Thursday. “We love you. We’re going to see this through to rebuilding every home and every life. That’s our ongoing, unwavering commitment.”

