Kentucky treasurer candidates agree on one thing: don’t abolish the office

Republican state Rep. Steven Doan of Erlanger plans to vote along party lines in the state treasurer’s race in Kentucky on Nov. 7, but his priority will be to vote to eliminate the entire constitutional office.

“This is a duplication of the state Finance and Administration Cabinet, a waste of money,” said Don, who was a lawyer during his first two-year term as MLA.

Dunn filed a bill in this year’s General Assembly to eliminate the office, which has an annual operating budget of $6.6 million, but the measure went nowhere. Similar legislation was previously filed by Senate Budget Chairman Chris McDaniel of Ryland Heights in Kenton County. Even some candidates who have sought the post in previous years have promised to get rid of it, without any success.

Donn said his wishes have no influence on anyone who has held the position or is expected to hold it. He’s not sure whether he’ll try to bring his bill back in next year’s state legislative session.

“I’m happily voting for (Republican) Mark Metcalf this fall. In fact, he was the only person in the Republican primary last spring who contacted me about my bill, even though he disagreed with me.

office and its future

Both Metcalf and his Democratic opponent, Michael Bowman, say they want to keep the office and reform it. The job pays $148,108.56 per year. Incumbent Treasurer Alison Ball did not seek re-election due to term limits, but is running for the auditor position against Democrat Kim Reeder.

Metcalf has been Garrard County’s attorney for 22 years. If he wins the treasurer’s race the county judge-executive will appoint a replacement to serve until the election the following year.

Bowman ran unsuccessfully against Republican Allison Ball in the 2019 state treasurer race, receiving nearly 40 percent of the vote. He is a former bank executive and special assistant to the Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Education.

According to the latest campaign finance report filed with the election finance registry, Metcalf has raised about $75,000 for the race and spent about $32,000. Bowman has raised about $110,000 and spent about $79,000.

The Treasurer is the chief elected financial officer of the state. The duties of the office include handling the state’s revenue deposits and unclaimed property funds and maintaining records of all moneys due and payable to the state. It also processes warrants from the Finance and Administration Cabinet, makes payments on behalf of the State and makes annual reports to the State Treasury.

The treasurer has formal seats on the Lottery and Teachers’ Retirement System boards.

In this year’s legislative session, legislators made another attempt with House Bill 329 to give the Treasurer more authority over state contracts.

This bill, like other bills in the past that have been rejected by the courts, would allow the Treasurer, rather than the Secretary of Finance, appointed by the Governor, to be the final arbiter of contracts flagged by the legislature’s Government Contract Review Committee.

Governor Andy Beshear opposed the legislation, saying that it violates the Constitution because it “elevates the Treasurer above the Governor” and that the Treasurer is not constitutionally bound to take care that the laws are faithfully executed. The bill is currently in the courts.

Metcalf and Bowman claim that the office has enough duties to be important to taxpayers. He says that nothing should be done to end it.

Bowman said the office gives taxpayers more accountability for their money. “And we don’t want this office to be wrapped up in the bureaucracy of the governor or the legislature.”

He said that till 1851, the Governor appointed the Treasurer with the approval of the state legislature. The Constitution of 1850 made the Treasurer an elected office for a two-year term. It was extended for four years in 1891 after Treasurer James William “Honest Dick” Tate absconded with nearly a quarter million dollars from the state treasury in 1888. He was never found.

Metcalf said he would not advocate getting rid of the treasurer’s position.

He said, “The treasury should be looked after by an independent person, elected by the people.”

Greater access and transparency

Bowman said he can provide greater accessibility and transparency to the office because he will be the first state treasurer in 40 years with financial experience.

He said Ball has done a commendable job setting up a website to track government dollars, but even more data could be made available.

Metcalf said throughout the years he has been county attorney, he has managed the office budget.

As treasurer, Metcalfe said he wanted to show taxpayers more information about the state’s debt.

“I believe it is immoral to continue to burden our children and grandchildren with more debt,” he said. “I will provide information to make people more aware of it.”

financial literacy

Both candidates said they will try to improve the financial literacy of Kentuckians.

“I want to make sure our students learn the skills to be financially secure, make sure they know how to balance a checkbook, take out a mortgage, understand investments,” Bowman said.

Metcalf said he will work closely with the state Department of Education to ensure that financial literacy education is uniform across the state.

Taxes and other revenues for the state

Candidates split along party lines over the Republican-controlled legislature’s plan to phase out the state income tax.

Bowman said this could lead to a loss of money to the state treasury and the need to increase more taxes. Metcalfe said it seemed like a good proposal.

Neither candidate for state treasurer is seeking any tax increases.

Both Bowman and Metcalfe supported medical marijuana, saying it should generate more money for the state but Metcalfe disagreed with Bowman on recreational marijuana in the state. “I’m against it,” Metcalfe said.

pension investment

Metcalfe takes a strong stance against investment by state pension schemes in funds that follow ESG (environmental, social and governance) considerations in decision-making. He said he would oppose any taxpayer investment in a fund opposing coal use.

Bowman believes that too many Republicans equate all ESG investing with “bad, ‘woke.

“There are good and bad. You have to review each carefully and decide whether it is a good investment for the state.

