Kentucky summit to explore ibogaine treatment for opioid use disorder

On November 30, a summit in La Grange, KY will give Kentuckians a chance to learn about ibogaine , [+] and other potentially ‘breakthrough’ treatments for opioid use disorder. getty

Although it seems an unlikely place to study a psychedelic drug, the state of Kentucky may be the first to fund research on ibogaine. At the end of the month, a summit in La Grange will give Kentuckians a chance to learn about this and other potential “breakthrough” treatments for opioid use disorder.

State commission considering funding psychedelic research

In 2022, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron reached a settlement of more than $842 million with opioid producers for their role in exacerbating the opioid epidemic. The Bluegrass State has been particularly hard hit by the crisis, where more than 9,000 people have died from alcohol overdoses since 2018.

The state established the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) to allocate funds, $42 million of which will be spent on funding clinical trials of ibogaine, a powerful and potentially dangerous psychedelic drug derived from the root of a West African bush. Is being considered. Studies have shown that a single treatment of ibogaine can reduce opioid withdrawal symptoms and lead to complete cessation of opioid use. However, without proper testing and medical supervision, Ibogaine comes with risks and in some cases can result in cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and even death.

While KYOAAC announced in May that it would consider the idea of ​​allocating $42 million over six years to finance clinical trials of ibogaine, it has not yet decided whether it will consider it as a Schedule I psychedelic. Will move forward with funding of the study. (A vote was originally scheduled for mid-November, but has been postponed.) This fall, the Commission held two public hearings, involving policymakers, psychologists, military veterans, scientists, and its effects and Testimony from other people familiar with the risks was heard.

Sharing the therapeutic potential of ibogaine

While the politicians and public health experts who attended the hearing may be more familiar with ibogaine today than they were six months ago, Ben Greenzweig says most Kentuckians are still skeptical of the psychedelic and its ability to inhibit opioid use disorder. are largely unknown, according to a study published in drug and alcohol dependenceAn estimated 5.9 percent of the state’s population was affected in 2019.

“We believe there is a large learning gap between people in Appalachia and surrounding communities to understand what ibogaine is, what it can do, and how it can potentially help them or a loved one,” says Greenzweig, founder and CEO of Momentum Events – the same organization that helped organize the MAPS psychedelic science conference held in Denver last June.

“We want to provide free and low-cost education to the community, so they can begin to understand what ibogaine is, how it works, how it can help, and the scientific, clinical, policy, and patient perspectives. Who can it help by sharing? ,

On November 30, policymakers, researchers, physician patients, and advocates will convene to discuss the impacts of opioid use disorder and innovative therapeutic approaches to combat the ongoing crisis at the Kentucky Summit on Exploring the Potential for Breakthrough Therapeutics for Opioid Use Disorder. Will come together for the conference. Focus on Ibogaine.

The summit promises to be an opportunity to learn about potential treatments, ongoing research, and policy strategies to improve the lives of people living with opioid use disorder. Presenters at the upcoming summit include longtime ibogaine researcher Dr. Deborah Mash, Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab professor Dr. Nolan Williams, veteran and author Doc Askins, MAPS founder Rick Doblin, Reasons for Hope founder Brett Waters, former NFL player Kerry Rhodes and will be joining. Atai Life Sciences co-founder Srinivas Rao among others. The event will be held in La Grange due to its proximity to major cities including Louisville, Lexington, Frankfort and Cincinnati.

While therapists, addiction counselors, and others who care for people with opioid use disorder are encouraged to attend, Greenzweig would like to see a strong representation of attendees from the veteran community, sexual assault survivors, and others. There is hope that can deal with the trauma. and mental health issues.

Hundreds of scholarships are available to avail

Events of this nature are often criticized for expensive ticket prices and other barriers to entry, but Greenzweig hopes the Kentucky Summit will be one of many Momentum events that will offer community members a chance to attend at a reasonable price point. (Ticket prices vary from $99 to $149 for a one-day summit). In addition, more than 100 scholarships have been made available by event sponsors Atai Life Sciences and Austin and Gabriella Hurst.

“We have a very low barrier to entry to receive scholarships, which are primarily a confirmation of economic need,” says Greenzweig.

Psychedelic therapy ‘no magic pill’

With less than two weeks left until the event, Greenzweig hopes attendees will leave with a more holistic understanding of psychedelic treatments like ibogaine.

“I hope that people who may have had their minds closed to this therapy have opened the door to wanting to learn more. It’s important to know that psychedelic therapy isn’t for everyone. This is not a magic pill. It’s a tool that can be part of anyone’s healing journey,” he says.

“For those who are already open, I hope they will come away with a better understanding of how these medications may work, why they should be accessible, and how to use them responsibly.”