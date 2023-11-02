Kenosha’s Saturday markets are ready for season

KENOSHA – Kenosha’s two downtown markets have moved inside for the colder months.

Kenosha HarborMarket is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave.

Also on Saturdays, the Kenosha Public Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Simmons Auditorium at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Avenue.

Both markets continue to offer fresh produce and other products from vendors: meats, cheeses, eggs, garlic, jellies and jams, pasta, baked goods, dog treats and honey.

They also offer jewelry, soaps and lotions, in addition to fresh foods arts and crafts. (Note: No Winter HarborMarket on December 23 or December 30.)

The Public Market also has a lounge on the second level, which overlooks the market. There, patrons can enjoy coffee, hot apple cider or drinks from the full bar. Vendors also offer prepared foods in this area.

New to the indoor market this season: KPM2GO offers free delivery within a 5-mile radius of the public market Kemper Center.

The public market is open every Saturday except 30 December.

holiday market

The Public Market’s Merry & Bright Holiday Market is held at the Kemper Center over two weekends, November 25-26 and December 2-3.

This special edition of the market is set up inside the Kemper Center’s auditorium, as well as in a large, heated tent outside and smaller tents along the way.

The December 2-3 Holiday Market takes place at the Kemper Fest during Christmas.

HarborMarket’s Holiday Market is Dec. 16 at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave.

The HarborMarket Holiday Market features more than 50 vendor booths in three rooms at Stella’s, featuring live music, food and beverages “all in a festive, holiday atmosphere,” organizers said.

Ready-to-give gifts, holiday baked goods and handmade local items will be available.

There will be food to buy and eat on site and a full bar.

The event is completely accessible, with free, on-street parking, as well as the nearby Kenosha Downtown Parking Structure, with more free parking.

