Kennington man’s Christmas lights display his ‘biggest yet’

A man is hoping the annual Christmas lights switching on at his village home will raise more money for charity than in previous years.

Martin Claridge has been performing the festival annually for local causes at his home in Kennington, Oxfordshire.

This year, Mr Claridge is raising money for Sobel House Hospice, Oxford Hospitals Charity and the John Radcliffe Hospital.

His previous best was over £1,100.

Mr Claridge has been decorating his house with Christmas lights for four years, with the display getting “bigger every year”.

He said he would have used “5,000 or more lights” in 2023, adding that the setup took him four weeks.

On Friday evening, before the official switch-on on 17 November, they tested all the lights in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

“I’m surprised when I hear [people] The count shows just how much support we get,” Mr Claridge said.

“It’s a time of year when you enjoy yourself, while also making everyone else happy.”

A new addition to their display is the jumping of golden and silver deer into the neighboring garden.

Mr Claridge said he was “very grateful” that his neighbor “let us keep them”.

Beth Marsh of Sobel House said the event was “wonderful.”

“So many lights – it’s fantastic!” He said. “This is a painful time for people who have suffered a loss at Christmas time or any time when they are not with their loved ones so [it’s] Really special.”

David Child, of Oxford Hospitals Charity, said: “Not only has the generosity of the community been absolutely fantastic, but Martin has raised awareness for us too.”

She added, “It’s really special to hear people talk about their stories and how much they care about hospitals and the difference their donation makes.”

