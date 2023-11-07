Kendrick Lamar’s limited edition anti-smart phone sold out in one day

(Smart) phones, don’t kill my vibe.

Pulitzer Prize-winning American rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar has entered the tech sphere with a collaboration on the PGlang Lite Phone 2, a limited edition mobile phone developed through Dave Free’s company and technology company Lite.

It is marketed as “just a phone”, and a less distracting alternative to other modern designs – part of a trend that sees more mainstream support for “stupid phone”, which are less smart and more practical devices.

The minimalistic phone has no web browser. You can call, text, and set alarms. You can also use add-on tools that include a music player, notes, a calculator, directions, and a “language” tool that acts as a Magic 8-Ball. Users are invited to ask a question of the loosely held phone and shake it to learn the answer.

This exciting new device, released last week, sold out within minutes. That’s no surprise, given the 36-year-old rapper’s clout and the fact that the phones were limited to only 250 models.

Lightweight phones offer a minimalist experience without apps or color, intended to see people more present in real life and less dependent on their devices. This is in line with the ethos of the Lite brand, which describes itself as “an alternative to the tech monopolies that are fighting more and more aggressively for our time and attention”.

“Dumb phones” have been especially popular among Gen-Zers and Millennials, who are abandoning their smartphones for less complex (and much, much cheaper) alternatives. Indeed, the growing trend of people returning to simpler, more classic phones is a retro revolution and a refreshing alternative to the dangers of doomscrolling.

Globally, people spend an average of 6 hours and 58 minutes per day on screens, an increase of nearly 50 minutes per day since 2013, ExplodingTopics reports. And as if that wasn’t worrying enough, science has concluded that excessive use of smartphones is strongly linked to increased anxiety and stress levels, especially among students, according to a study conducted last year by Loreston University of Medical Sciences.

Rediscovering the pleasures of the offline world also invokes a sense of nostalgia for aging millennials, a trip down memory lane that Gen-Zers, the generation that grew up in front of screens, are fascinated by. For them, the offline past is a reminder of a time when life seemed simpler and more carefree.

Last year, Nokia phone maker HMD Global reported that thousands of its flip and slide phones were sold every month.

“We see the flip phone market growing by 5 percent,” Lars Silberbauer, chief marketing officer at Nokia Phones and HMD Global, told Euronews. “We have doubled our share of the flip phone market last year, which is very important to us. And we’re seeing that accelerate now in Europe.”

Silberbauer said: “I think the trend is really [about] “People are taking control of their own lives, their own digital lives.”

