By rafael pena

Inspired by the strength and legacy of her grandmothers, Janet Lee and Jo Woolridge, Kendra Woolridge set out on a mission to create a clean beauty product that blends a passion for nail polish with a love for family. Woolridge’s entrepreneurial spirit recently earned him top honors in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Pitch Competition, the Washington Informer reports.

The event, “New Beginnings: Make It Count”, took place October 18 at The Gathering Spot in the Northwest, D.C. Woolridge’s nail polish business took home $10,000 in first place, while Rejuvenation, a 100% plant-based alternative energy from CEO Anna Cobb The lead beverage company claimed a second-place prize of $5,000.

Woolridge’s travels inspired her to establish Janet & Jo, a luxurious nail lacquer brand named after her grandmother that avoids harmful toxins commonly found in nail polish.

Both Woolridge and Cobb competed against four other black-owned Washington, DC companies. Contestants pitched in front of judges and their supporters from the Greater Washington Black Chamber of Commerce. Each entrepreneur had three minutes to present their business ideas and faced two minutes of questions from the judges, covering topics such as marketing strategy, personnel and plans for use of the prize money.

Woolridge reveals his plans for the $10,000 reward, emphasizing an important purchase order that needs to be completed. Her vegan-based nail polishes are already available in spas, specialty shops and hotels. The product, which he developed through a process of “trial and error”, has gained immense popularity with sales of over 75,000 units and a workforce of five employees.

Anna Cobb’s Rejuvenating Energy Drink has a mission to provide individuals with a “second chance at life” by replenishing their vitality. Currently, 275 retailers nationwide sell its products, including major grocers such as Harris Teeter and Kroger. Cobb’s desire is for Rejuvenate to become a household name, underscoring the product’s ability to revitalize the body.

Ben Osei, field marketing manager for Jack Daniel’s, expressed the brand’s commitment to supporting emerging Black-owned businesses. He said the “New Beginnings: Make It Count” program aims to promote the growth of local businesses and raise awareness of black-owned enterprises. Launched in 2020, the program aims to provide equal opportunities to Black founders striving for business success. Osei acknowledged the economic challenges facing Black entrepreneurs during the pandemic and highlighted Jack Daniel’s dedication to addressing this disparity.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com