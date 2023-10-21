Ken Worthington’s assessment of Robinhood: Resilience amid concerns and underweight rating – TipRanks.com

JPMorgan analyst Ken Worthington maintained his bearish stance on HOOD stock, giving it a sell rating on October 10.

Ken Worthington’s ratings are based on multiple factors, including Robinhood’s trading activity, product innovation and the impact of unique third quarter events. Worthington believes that, despite lower retail participation among other brokers, Robinhood’s activity remained resilient. There was a slight increase in activity in June and July, which are typically slow months, before slowing in August. However, Robinhood’s introduction of 24/7 trading likely helped support volume. Yet, despite these positive aspects, some concerns remain.

Worthington points to a few events that could negatively impact Robinhood’s third-quarter numbers. For example, Robinhood repurchased approximately 55.3 million shares from the US Marshals Service, which previously owned FTX, for just under $606 million. The move is expected to reduce the share count in the third quarter to about 911.3 million. Additionally, Robinhood is expected to accrue approximately $100 million in legal and regulatory costs in the third quarter. These factors, as well as Worthington’s skepticism toward Robinhood’s growth initiatives, have led to the decision to maintain an Underweight rating on the stock with a December 10-2024 price target.

In another report issued on October 10, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on recent corporate insider activity from 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment on the stock is negative. This means that the number of insiders selling their shares of HOOD has increased in the last quarter compared to the beginning of the year.

