Ken Griffin Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group is one of the largest hedge funds in the world. According to research by Insider Monkey, the company had $62 billion in assets under management as of June 2023, making it the ninth-largest hedge fund in the world. During the third quarter of last year, Citadel’s investment portfolio was worth $466 billion, which reflects the combined value of its direct investment positions such as shareholdings and the notional value of its put and call options, as well as other similar investments.

2023 started off strong for Citadel as it became one of the best-performing hedge funds in 2022 after a turbulent 2022 market. The turmoil saw a massive selloff in the technology sector and led to billions of dollars in losses for some hedge funds. In fact, we took a look at 2022 hedge fund performance as part of our coverage of the 15 best hedge funds to work for, to rank the funds based on total profit they made since their inception and in 2022 Could. It revealed that as a whole, the hedge fund industry was set to lose $208 billion in 2022, with Chase Coleman and Firoz Dewan’s Tiger Global performing particularly poorly as it accounted for 9% of the total losses. . However, Mr. Griffin’s hedge fund was the best performing hedge fund in 2022 as it made a profit of $16 billion during 2022.

Now that 2023 is behind us, it’s time to take an updated look at Citadel’s fate. 2023 has been marked by continued market volatility, as while the rise of AI pushed markets up, uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate policy continued to push them down. This volatility hit not only stocks, which started the second half of 2023 on a weak note, but also the bond market, which has seen yields hit record highs several times throughout this year. How did Citadel fare amid all this? Well, the first half of 2023 has not been particularly fruitful for the company, at least if we analyze it from a purely growth-based perspective. The data shows that between January and June 2023, Citadel’s trading revenue fell 35% year-on-year to $2.73 billion in 2023. However, things had stabilized by September, with news reports showing that during the month, Citadel Investments’ Multi Strategy Long/Short Flagship Fund Wellington recorded a gain of 1.7% during the month, making its year-to-date The profit increased to 12.3%. At that time, it outperformed the S&P 500 which was up 11%.

Therefore, it is especially important to keep an eye on Citadel’s third quarter investment portfolio as the firm nevertheless maintained its 2022 performance to a degree through the Wellington Fund’s September performance. During the quarter, the company was busy buying stocks as it added significant new positions to its portfolio while also adding weight to dozens of its older stocks. Some of Ken Griffin’s latest stock picks during the third quarter include Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Aglaia BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRM). (NASDAQ:AGLE); a stake in ocean shipping through a half-million-dollar stake in Eurosea Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA); and new positions in several exchange traded funds as well as US automotive semiconductor firm Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) has seen a significant increase in its position.

Switching gears to a brief look at today’s stock market environment, stocks are much better these days after October’s inflation print missed estimates by 0.1%. Additionally, inflation may decline further in the near future, as the US producer price index for October 2023 recorded a monthly decline of 0.5%, its largest decline in more than three years. This reinforces the prevailing sentiment in the market that the Fed should end its cycle of interest rate hikes, but it also signals a recession due to a slowing job market and falling fuel and producer prices, which could be the early signs of an economic recession. Some of the signs are.

As far as Ken Griffin is concerned, he believes that the US could enter a recession during the second quarter of 2024. In a recent conversation with Bloomberg, Griffin shared:

So here’s our best guess. our best guess Was A little late this year. It’s November, so we’d be wrong on that guess. Right now Q2 is roughly the center point of our distribution of when we might see the United States enter a recessionary environment. And I think there are some important questions that will come up at that time that will influence anyone’s view of how deep this recession is going to be. Number 1 is what’s going to happen with the fiscal policy of the United States. For the alternative, we believe fiscal policy will not be as tight next year. We are moving towards the presidential elections. It’s really tough for politicians on both sides of the aisle. What we need to do is get our deficit spending under control before the presidential election. It’s going to be really difficult politically to get there on that front next year. The other real question next year is how much companies will begin to reduce the labor hoarding that we have seen over the past few years. It has become really difficult to hire people. And such big companies have been really reluctant to let people go, no matter the circumstances. So even if margins are shrinking, even if you benefit from automation, people are very hesitant to let people go. Now for the first time we are beginning to see that labor hoarding end. We do not know how much labor has been hoarded.

Against this backdrop, let’s take a look at some of Ken Griffin’s latest stock picks. The top three are NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

our methodology

To compile our list of Ken Griffin’s latest stock picks, we used Citadel Investments’ Q3 2023 SEC filing and selected the top ten stocks.

10. Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Citadel Investments’ Q3 2023 investment: $591 million

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is a home improvement retailer headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is due to report an extremely important third-quarter earnings report in November 2023 due to its importance to US consumer health. The related earnings call ended on a positive note, as Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s CFO shared that inflation is now behind us.

As of the end of June 2023, 68 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had invested in the company. Home Depot, Inc. in the third quarter of 2023 (NYSE:HD)’s largest shareholder was Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management, due to its $2.6 billion investment.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) joins Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on our list of Ken Griffin’s latest and top stock picks.

9. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citadel Investments’ Q3 2023 investment: $606 million

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is an American technology company that sells software products for public and business use. It is one of the biggest contenders to benefit from the current artificial intelligence wave, as its products like design software can use AI to generate new ideas. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares have also been given an average Strong Buy rating and analysts have set an average share price target of $616.

During Q2 2023, 109 of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database bought Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management held the largest stake in the firm, worth $2.3 billion.

9. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Citadel Investments’ Q3 2023 investment: $687 million

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is a global healthcare company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. It got a win in November 2023, when a European agency recommended approval of its Keytruda drug to help biliary tract cancer patients.

Insider Monkey took a look at 910 hedge fund holdings for their Q2 2023 investments and found that 78 had bought shares of the firm. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)’s biggest hedge fund investor was Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it owned 12.6 million shares worth $1.4 billion.

8. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citadel Investments’ Q3 2023 investment: $690 million

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is an American media and entertainment giant. Despite the Hollywood strike as well as the tough economy, the company has performed well on the financial front recently as it has beaten analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters.

As of the end of the second quarter of this year, 66 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey had investments in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jean-Marie Avillard’s First Eagle Investment Management had the largest stake as it held $1.3 billion worth of shares.

7. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Citadel Investments’ Q3 2023 investment: $719 million

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) really needs no introduction. These days, the company is facing criticism from lawmakers over its controversial decision to cancel John Steward’s television show from its streaming service due to China-related content.

As of the end of June 2023, 135 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey bought and owned shares of the firm. Apple Inc. in the third quarter. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s largest shareholder was Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, with 915 million shares, worth $156 billion.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are some of Ken Griffin’s top stock picks for Q3 2023.

