Kemi Badenoch unveils £4.5bn funding plan for British manufacturing

A multibillion-pound funding package for key manufacturing sectors will boost growth and investment in the UK, ministers have said.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said the UK would not be drawn into a “distorted subsidy fight” as the government planned to boost key sectors and develop a “globally competitive” battery supply chain over the next decade.

Car makers, aerospace companies and clean energy firms are set to benefit from a £4.5 billion government fund earmarked for “strategic” manufacturing sectors under the government’s Advanced Manufacturing Scheme.

The plan is published alongside a £50 million battery strategy, under which the UK aims to become a world leader in the design and production of the key technology.

Recent geopolitical tensions have particularly devastated electric vehicle battery supply chains, creating challenges amid the race to net zero.

The major funding plan for manufacturing was announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his Autumn Statement last week. It comes as the UK looks to attract investors and firms to take advantage of the growing green economy.

More than £2 billion of the fund is earmarked for the automotive industry, with £975 million earmarked for aerospace.

The funding is intended to support the development of zero-emission vehicles as well as more energy efficient aircraft equipment.

In introducing the plan Ms Badenoch attempted to move Britain away from the subsidy-heavy approach adopted by the US in the Inflation Reduction Act, which has been praised by the Labor Party.

“Other countries have begun to tax and spend extensively to claim a share of the global manufacturing market. I have been clear that Britain will not be dragged into a fight over distorted subsidies,” she said.

“For those of us who believe in the power of the market, the key to unlocking continued growth in our manufacturing industry is capital investment from the private sector, which sustains jobs and growth for the UK.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Aaron Chown/PA)

“No one Business Secretary can pick the winners, but the Government can help companies succeed by removing the barriers that stand in their way and focusing on improving the business environment to ensure the sector is competitive Can do.”

Yet the government has subsidized Tata’s battery plant, BMW’s Mini factory in recent months and, this week, Nissan, when the Japanese car giant announced it would build new electric Qashqai and Juke models in the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the new plans would see the government work harder to “support British businesses and make the UK a world leader in manufacturing”.

“Today’s plan will not only provide the long-term certainty the industry needs to grow and invest in the UK, it will also lay the foundation to create more jobs and opportunities for people across the country,” he said.

Companies and investors are set to gather at a global investment summit at Hampton Court Palace on Monday.

The Chancellor used last week’s Autumn Statement to confirm that a tax break allowing companies to cut their bills if they invest in new equipment will be made permanent, claiming it would be “modern The largest business tax cut in history.

The move was welcomed by companies as the government hopes steps to boost trade could help revive the UK’s sluggish growth record.

Labor accused the Conservatives of handing out public money “without any planning or transparency”.

Shadow business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “The Conservatives recognized that Labor was right to say that our world-class industries need a government on their side to invest in the future.

“The difference is that Labor will support British businesses and workers with a proper industrial strategy, a clear public plan that attracts private investment, and the Government in partnership with industry to ensure jobs and opportunities in Britain. Looks after the work.

“Conservatives seem to be able to just write checks and press releases without any proper planning.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com