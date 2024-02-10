Kelxo (KLXO) Presale Receives Major Investment from Chainlink (LINK) and Polkadot (DOT) Investors – CaptainAltCoin

Home » Journal » Kelxo (KLXO) Presale Receives Major Investment from Chainlink (LINK) and Polkadot (DOT) Investors

Kelxo (KLXO) received a large investment ahead of its official launch, especially from those who support Chainlink (LINK) and Polkadot (DOT). Chainlink (LINK) value has increased as someone bought $42 million worth of Chainlink (LINK) tokens, showing that people trust its decentralized oracle network more. Polkadot (DOT) is able to create NFTs faster, proving that it works well in large events like “Forever Has Fallen”. With all this being said, Kelxo (KLXO) stands out because it aims to keep things simple and sustainable in decentralized finance, making it a good investment option.

Chainlink (LINK) – mysterious accumulation arouses interest

The market cap of Chainlink (LINK) has increased dramatically as a result of an unknown party purchasing Chainlink (LINK) tokens at the rate of $42 million. Details of this acquisition were made public by blockchain analytics business Lukochain. Specifically, 2,237,504 Chainlink (LINK) were removed from Binance in less than two days. The deliberate move by an unknown entity has caused the price of Chainlink (LINK) to rise to $19.09, representing an increase of 41.09% over the past 30 days. The growing market interest and trading activity shows that people are becoming more confident in Chainlink’s (LINK) decentralized oracle network, which is necessary to run complex blockchain applications.

Polkadot (DOT) – Setting Records in NFT Minting Speed

Polkadot (DOT) recently achieved an unprecedented feat by minting 4,930 NFTs per minute during the NFT minting event for the Web3 game “Forever Has Fallen”. Surpassing the speed of blockchain giants Solana and Polygon, Polkadot (DOT)’s unique infrastructure, using parachains like Unique Network, demonstrates its power in NFT mining at scale. The record-setting speed not only showcases the technical capabilities but also enhances the user experience in Web3 gaming. With the upcoming integration of Asynchronous Backing (AB), Polkadot (DOT) aims to further increase its performance while keeping pace with high-performance blockchains in the industry.

KLXO – attracting investor interest

With an emphasis on simplicity, efficiency, and sustainability, Kelxo (KLXO) stands out in the field of decentralized finance (DeFi), revolutionizing the financial services industry. KLXO makes borrowing easier and more user-friendly using smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The KLXO token is the center of this system, providing users with governance rights, rewards and access to DeFi products, making it valuable.

Kelxo (KLXO) offers a variety of services, including debit cards, revenue-sharing for early investors, swap services without fees, and a rewards program, catering to various needs in the DeFi sector. The decentralized governance model gives power to users while following DeFi principles, while the VIP program rewards active users.

KLXO (KLXO) offers an attractive investment opportunity with a presale rate of $0.022 with an emphasis on security, privacy, and stability in the Web3 era. As the desire for simple DeFi solutions grows, KLXO is in a good place to make a lasting impact with its new lending methodology and financial services. The support from Chainlink (LINK) and Polkadot (DOT) fans during the presale underscores the acceptance and popularity of Kelxo (KLXO) in the crypto community.

