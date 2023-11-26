Kelowna changemaker and challenge lover wins Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award

Eight years ago, when Ginny Baker was driving home from her well-paying, comfortable job, she realized she wasn’t making a meaningful difference to anyone.

So, she left her secure position and moved into the nonprofit sector.

Baker recalled, “I felt a change was needed, dedicating my workdays to something bigger than myself.”

“I wanted to make a difference as a volunteer, not just once a month.”

Fast forward eight years and Baker is the Executive Director of Kelowna’s The Child Advocacy Center and was recently crowned the ‘Social Change’ regional winner of the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards presented by Women of Influence+.

Baker commented, “Change rarely happens all at once.”

“Achieving change is about tireless effort and endless persistence. It’s about never giving up. With enough small movements, suddenly big change becomes possible.”

This is a major achievement as the program received over 11,000 nominations from across the country and only seven women were honored with regional awards.

The Social Change Trophy is awarded only to an exceptional leader of a registered charity, social enterprise or non-profit organization who is dedicated to their unique brand of social change at a local or regional level.

That’s exactly what Baker does.

Under his direction, The Child Advocacy Center supports those affected by child abuse and neglect.

It does this with an innovative empowerment of front-line agencies ranging from law enforcement, child protection and victim services to health care and mental health to work together to improve outcomes and build resilience for children, families and the community. Can go.

“I am so grateful to join this incredible group of change-makers from across the country,” Baker said.

“This honor recognizes the unwavering commitment of our partnership, the dedication of our frontliners, the donors who advance our work, and the collective strength of everyone who stands with us in support of survivors.”

Baker is most proud of all the work the center does to help each child.

On a personal level, Baker adores her two teenage children.

He said, “My proudest accomplishment in life is raising compassionate human beings who are bound to do great things in this world.”

Rumeet Bilan is the CEO of Women of Influence+, a promoter of women-led leadership.

“This year’s award recipients reflect what effective leadership looks like in business and community and we are proud to highlight and celebrate their achievements,” he said.

Andrew Pryor, partner at Pihl Law, is Chair of The Child Advocacy Center Board.

“We are not surprised by this well-earned recognition of the great work Ginny has done for The Child Advocacy Center and our communities throughout the Okanagan and BC’s interior,” he said.

“Ginny is a local hero to us all and it’s great to see her honored on a national stage.”

