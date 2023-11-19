Kelly Clarkson's appearance in recent photos leaves fans saying the same thing amid weight loss transformation

Kelly Clarkson has entered a new era of her life following the move of The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York City, and the location isn’t the only change!

The beloved singer’s fans have been noticing a transformation in Kelly’s style over the past few weeks, with her outfits being more fashion-forward than ever before.

After sharing a recent preview from the show, which involved Kelly playing a Thanksgiving-themed version of beer pong, her followers were quick to observe just how stylish she looked – not only in the video, but throughout the season so far.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson discusses more kids in surprising admission

The star was seen wearing a pair of high-waisted purple pants, teamed with a floral long sleeved shirt, and looked sensational. “Kelly’s outfits have been amazing this season,” one fan wrote, while another commented: “I love Kelly’s outfits this season.”

A third added: “Love the outfit. Would love to know brands especially the blouse. Kelly looks so good.” A fourth added: “My like is for Kelly’s outfit.”

The mom-of-two has also been receiving a lot of comments concerning her weight loss transformation. Recent remarks of late have included: “Can u please tell us your secret in losing weight. You look wonderful,” and “You look beautiful, how did you lose weight Kelly?” as well as: “Kelly how did you lose all your weight? You look amazing.”

Other fans have weighed in to reiterate that Kelly looks great no matter what size she is. “Can’t she just look beautiful? She’s beautiful no matter what size she is as long as she’s in a good place within herself. I know everyone is curious but man, let her just be Kelly,” one recently wrote, while another agreed: “You look amazing but most importantly, healthy.”

Kelly Clarkson’s style has evolved this season of The Kelly Clarkson Show

The star made reference to her weight loss earlier this month on November 6th’s show, as she talked to guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush.

During their chat, the topic turned to weight loss after Kelly admitted to the twin sisters that she found it hard to find jeans that fitted her.

The three women first addressed the subject of weight when the 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna host claimed she had a “chubby” stage growing up, and Kelly joked: “I’ve had many stages.”

Kelly is feeling happy and confident following her weight loss

As the singer then asked if the twins were often dressed the same as kids, Jenna lamented she no longer fits in her sister’s clothes, and Kelly in turn exclaimed: “I don’t fit into mine!” She went on: “I love losing weight –” before Jenna interjected with: “Are you joking me?! You look amazing!”

Kelly then clarified: “No wait, I love losing weight, but here’s the thing: jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard, when you have a butt…”

Kelly Clarkson has been showing off her slimmed-down physique since moving to NYC

“Do you want me to take you jeans shopping?” Jenna then offered, though Kelly confessed: “I don’t want to go shopping,” to which Jenna ultimately countered with: “Should I do what I do for Hoda [Kotb] and send you some jeans?”

“Do you do that?!” Kelly exclaimed, amused, before adding: “I’m the worst. Jeans are so hard. Anyways… This is a first world problem.”

