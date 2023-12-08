Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Weight Loss at Christmas at the Opry

Another day, another slay by Kelly Clarkson. The pop star looked stunning and showed off her incredible weight loss as she performed during NBC’s Christmas at the Opry special on Thursday, December 7.

Kelly, 41, opened the show with a duet of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” with country music legend Wynonna Judd. Wynonna, 59, served as the host of the evening. NBC promised a night filled with “Christmas favorites, holiday classics and today’s biggest hits.”

In addition to Kelly, the two-hour musical event featured performances from Chrissy Metz, Adam Doleac, BRELAND, Brenda Lee, Chris Janson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny and Trace Adkins.

Kelly’s appearance at the Grand Ole Opry comes one week after she hosted and performed at the live Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 29. The “Stronger” hitmaker looked chic and cozy in a belted knee-length white coat with faux fur on the collar, hemline and cuffs. She paired the coat with a black shirt underneath and matching gloves. The singer’s hoop earrings were on display, as her blonde locks were tied up in a bun with her brand new bangs swept across her forehead. She added a bit of Christmas cheer with bright red lipstick.

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Kelly’s style game has been unmatched recently, and fans can’t help but notice her weight loss. The mom of two — who shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — has been on a health journey since 2006, when she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder and a thyroid issue. She took medication for years and her weight fluctuated, but she eventually stopped and made lifestyle changes instead.

Enter Dr. Steven Gundry’s book, The Plant Paradox, which discusses a “lectin-free” diet. Kelly said in 2018 that the book helped her get her hormone levels back up, and she lost 37 pounds.

Mickey Bernal/NBC

“I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book,” she told Extra at the time.

Kelly appears to have shed even more pounds since her divorce from Brandon, 46, was finalized in March 2022. Fans have speculated for months that the singer could be on Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes drug often prescribed off-label for weight loss. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style in October that this was not the case.

“She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She’s cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she’s added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine. She’s lost about 40 pounds. She feels amazing,” the insider revealed.

Kelly has not spoken much about the recent change in her figure, but she did touch on it during the November 7 episode of her talk show. While speaking to guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush about finding clothes after weight loss, she said, “I love losing weight. But jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard when you have a butt and like, a smaller waist.”

Kelly added, “This is a first-world problem, I realize. And it’s a great problem.”