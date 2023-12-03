Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her 40-Lb Weight Loss In Waist-Cinching Leather Jumpsuit As Fans React: ‘She Looks Incredible!’

Kelly Clarkson shows off slim figure in black jumpsuit To welcome Kevin Bacon and Ego Nwodim onto the show, Kelly wore a black leather jumpsuit that fit her like a glove. It was long-sleeve—it’s getting cold in NYC!—and buttoned up the front. But what really showed off Kelly’s newly thin frame was the waist-cinching black leather belt that she tied in the front. But her small waist wasn’t the only thing showing proof that she’s down 40 pounds—her jawline is more defined, her arms and legs are noticeably thinner, and she’s absolutely glowing! We’re so happy for her! Though many speculated that the star could be on Ozempic, the diabetic drug turned Hollywood weight loss drug that many other celebrities have been accused of using, sources close to the singer that it’s just a matter of diet and exercise. Whatever she’s doing, it’s certainly working!

“She’s limited her sugar and carb intake,” an insider told Life & Style. “She’s cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese, and tortillas. And she’s added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine. She’s lost about 40 pounds.” “She feels amazing,” the source continued, adding: “Kelly, like many people, can be an emotional eater, so she gained weight during the divorce.” Kelly’s divorce from her husband of 7 years was finalized in March of 2022. Kelly Clarkson & Kevin Bacon give back for Giving Tuesday While on the show, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she teamed up with Kevin Bacon and his charity, Seven Degrees of Kevin Bacon, to assemble essentials into care kits to give out to the less fortunate. Prior to the show, Kelly, Kevin, and the entire audience of the show worked together to assemble 200 kits! “Kevin came up with this idea for us to pack bags with all the essentials,” Kelly said in a clip that aired on the show. “Something like this is very, very simple,” Kevin said. “It’s also effective, and it brings people together.” “I was one that needed help when I was younger,” Kelly replied. “We needed the help, we needed the essentials, we needed all that stuff. This is awesome.”