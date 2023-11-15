November 15, 2023
Keke Palmer has temporary sole custody of baby son Leo: What’s next? Legal experts explain


An LA court granted Palmer’s request for a restraining order against Darius Jackson and temporary sole custody of their son until a December 5 hearing.

<p>Taylor Hill/WireImage, Paras Griffin/Getty</p> <p> Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Z0nVd7P91e6P_D8vUmxOVw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/43cd5e6ce2 5d0b63724314f17710f04a “></p> <p>Taylor Hill/WireImage, Paras Griffin/Getty</p> <p> Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson</p><div class=

Following a judge’s decision to grant Keke Palmer temporary sole custody of their 8-month-old son Leo, as well as a temporary restraining order against Darius Jackson, Jackson is currently barred from coming within 100 yards of either of them .

The temporary restraining order also states that Jackson is not allowed to visit his son, with a hearing scheduled for December 5 to determine further action on the temporary arrangement.

what happens next? People spoke to California-based family law attorney David Glass and New York-based attorney Marilyn Chinitz, a matrimonial partner at Blank Rome LLP, who are not connected to the case.

In a declaration submitted with Palmer’s request for a TRO, No The star alleged multiple instances of physical violence, and the filing included screenshots of security footage of a man hitting a woman on a couch. Palmer also alleged that Jackson abused her several times over a two-year period.

RELATED: Keke Palmer gave Darius Jackson ‘plenty of chances’ before restraining order filing: Source (Exclusive)

<p>Keke Palmer/Instagram</p> <p> Keke Palmer and her baby Leo’src=’height=480′ width=285’></p> <p>Keke Palmer/Instagram</p> <p> Keke Palmer and her baby Leo</p> <p>Domestic violence restraining orders, which typically last three to three-and-a-half weeks, “are almost always granted, no matter what the charges are, as long as there is some kind of allegation of abuse,” Glass says. “And the court will generally award sole legal and physical custody to the alleging parent.”</p> <p>While Jackson’s lawyers may try to fight the visitation prohibition before the court date in early December, it will likely fail in Los Angeles County, Glass says.</p> <p>“I’ve never seen it work,” he says. “You have to wait three and a half weeks until you get to court and tell your side of the story.”</p> <p>Furthermore, the Los Angeles County court system “really frowns upon these kinds of emergency actions”, he says, “especially if the court has already made a decision, even if it was ex parte, that it would only be based on KK’s allegations.” Judges are strongly encouraged not to step back and start changing things until the first hearing.</p> </p> <p>RELATED: Inside Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s conflict: ‘Las Vegas was the beginning of the end,’ source says (Exclusive)</p> <p>What will happen in the hearing on December 5? Jackson will be able to testify to his side of the story and can bring in close family or friends who have seen him as a father.</p> <p>Chinitz predicts a common scenario: “His lawyer will come and say, ‘Look, he had a fight with her, but he’s a good father. He needs to see his child and he’ll agree to supervised visitation.’ ‘</p> <p>But before any type of visitation is granted, Glass says, “the court has to decide whether abuse did or did not occur? And then as a secondary question, the court has to decide whether the child was ever around to witness the abuse? If all those answers are ‘no’, the court will create a regular type of custody schedule for the child. If yes to one or two of those questions, you probably want to start with supervised visitation and eventually, with good behavior, build something more standard.</p> <p>Glass says that in the custody trial, Palmer’s mother Sharon — who spoke out on Instagram last week — may also testify on her daughter’s behalf. But this would require direct knowledge of any alleged abuse. “If you’re going to be a witness in any type of hearing, in most states, you have to physically witness it,” he says.</p> <p>Ultimately, the court will determine how the separated couple will handle legal custody (who makes decisions for Leo) and physical custody (where the child lives). Chinitz says, “In the scenario of Palmer being named the sole physical custodial parent, that means the child lives with her full-time. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get a chance to see the child. “</p> <p>A source previously told People that Palmer “didn’t want her issues to be made public,” “but she did what she had to do.”</p> <p>Palmer’s representatives have had no comment and Jackson’s manager had “no comment” when contacted by PEOPLE.</p> <p>jackson <a rel=appeared to address the situation In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) last Thursday. Sharing a photo in which he is holding his son in his arms, he wrote, “I love you, son. See you soon.”

As to whether publicity related to the ongoing legal proceedings could affect the case, Glass says probably not.

“The judges I’ve come across with a celebrity or a high-profile client don’t read that gossip,” he says. “They just focus on what’s in the pleadings. ”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or visit thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in over 170 languages.

For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

Source



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Important updates from Binance regarding 13 cryptocurrencies

Important updates from Binance regarding 13 cryptocurrencies

November 15, 2023
US stocks closed higher as investors were pleased with the latest low inflation data.

US stocks closed higher as investors were pleased with the latest low inflation data.

November 15, 2023

You may have missed

Important updates from Binance regarding 13 cryptocurrencies

Important updates from Binance regarding 13 cryptocurrencies

November 15, 2023
US stocks closed higher as investors were pleased with the latest low inflation data.

US stocks closed higher as investors were pleased with the latest low inflation data.

November 15, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

‘Tinder for jobs’: Brussels unveils plan to link migrants to EU jobs amid labor shortage

November 15, 2023

Amazon Prime Scams Have Doubled. Here’s How to Prevent Fraud

November 15, 2023
FDA approves a new drug to prevent common hospital infections

FDA approves a new drug to prevent common hospital infections

November 15, 2023
A chart shows how the ‘Magnificent 7’ are dominating the stock market in 2023

A chart shows how the ‘Magnificent 7’ are dominating the stock market in 2023

November 15, 2023