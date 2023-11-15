Keke Palmer has temporary sole custody of baby son Leo: What’s next? Legal experts explain

An LA court granted Palmer’s request for a restraining order against Darius Jackson and temporary sole custody of their son until a December 5 hearing.

Following a judge’s decision to grant Keke Palmer temporary sole custody of their 8-month-old son Leo, as well as a temporary restraining order against Darius Jackson, Jackson is currently barred from coming within 100 yards of either of them .

The temporary restraining order also states that Jackson is not allowed to visit his son, with a hearing scheduled for December 5 to determine further action on the temporary arrangement.

what happens next? People spoke to California-based family law attorney David Glass and New York-based attorney Marilyn Chinitz, a matrimonial partner at Blank Rome LLP, who are not connected to the case.

In a declaration submitted with Palmer’s request for a TRO, No The star alleged multiple instances of physical violence, and the filing included screenshots of security footage of a man hitting a woman on a couch. Palmer also alleged that Jackson abused her several times over a two-year period.

appeared to address the situation In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) last Thursday. Sharing a photo in which he is holding his son in his arms, he wrote, “I love you, son. See you soon.”

As to whether publicity related to the ongoing legal proceedings could affect the case, Glass says probably not.

“The judges I’ve come across with a celebrity or a high-profile client don’t read that gossip,” he says. “They just focus on what’s in the pleadings. ”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or visit thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in over 170 languages.

