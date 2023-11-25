“He did it because he loves movies, we love movies,” the country star revealed in a new interview.

Keith Urban says wife Nicole Kidman never thought their 2021 AMC Theaters ad would become a viral sensation.

Keith Urban didn’t expect Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theaters ad to be such a big hit.

During Friday’s episode of Criss Angels talking crazy podcast, the 56-year-old country star opened up about his wife’s 2021 commercial for the company and why he initially took part in it.

“He did it because he loves movies, we love movies. And it was a tough time for theaters,” Urban said, referring to the decline in ticket sales amid the pandemic. “So AMC asked her if she would do an AMC commercial, and it was no easy task for her to be a part of that.”

“Never in a million years [was she] “Hopefully it’ll be a cultural thing.”

Kidman’s viral ad has been loved by fans for the past two years, and AMC CEO Adam Aron previously described it as “iconic and revered” during a 2022 earnings call.

The ad follows the 56-year-old movie star as she enters the AMC Theater after a rainstorm and declares, “We come to this place for the magic.”

She adds in the ad, “We come to AMC Theaters to laugh, to cry, to care, because we need to.” “That indescribable feeling we get when the lights start to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before – not just entertained but somehow reborn together.”

As for the viral nature of the ad, Kidman explained gq During a 2022 interview she “can’t tell you why it worked or why it went viral.”

She added, “But I can tell you that this response is a direct result of the number of people who are going back to theaters to enjoy movies. And that’s exciting.”

Dave Hogan/Getty Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend ‘The Golden Compass’ premiere in 2007

As Urban mentioned during his appearance talking crazyKidman was also behind the return to performing at the beginning of the pandemic — specifically coming up with the idea of ​​playing the show at a Nashville drive-in in 2020.

“We were sitting there one morning and I said, ‘I can’t wait to play, where can we play?’ And she says, ‘What about a drive-in?’” Urban recalled.

“I’m like, ‘What do you mean,’ and she says, ‘We can set up the stage under the screen and then everybody’s in their cars and you can just play a show.’ I’m like, ‘This is amazing.’”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Urban was asked what it’s like to be married to a famous woman, and he explained: “The truth is that I’m married to an extremely humble, cool, laid-back, regular girl who is famous.”

Kidman and Urban, who married in 2006, have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 12. Kidman is also the mother of two children, Isabella Jane, 30, and Connor, 28, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

