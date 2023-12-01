Keith Lee left a $2K tip at a candy store owned by a struggling black woman in Texas; The next day the line was out the door - Blavity

Keith Lee’s food review tour is the gift that keeps on giving. The popular TikToker, who has gained popularity due to his authentic restaurant reviews, recently made a significant impact on a dessert shop in Pearland, Texas.

Janelle Prater, owner of The Puddery, first posted a video on Instagram on Nov. 26 and talked about the struggles she faced in her business.

“Sometimes I only have two clients, sometimes I can’t pay my bills,” Prater said while fighting back tears in his Instagram video. “I quit my job twice to pursue this business… I walked away from my career, I walked away from my benefits. And it’s all my choice; I took this decision because I had a dream.”

Prater then called Lee’s visit “an opportunity of a lifetime for a business like mine”, adding that his business was struggling.

As Blavity previously reported, Lee announced on November 19 that he planned to stay in Houston. When he learned of Prater’s story, Lee visited Puddery in Pearland, just outside Houston. Lee fell in love with the shop’s sweets and left a $2,000 tip, the Houston Chronicle reports. A day after Lee’s visit to the shop, customers flocked to Prater’s business and long lines formed outside to try his sweet creations.

In her TikTok clip, which has been viewed nearly 9 million times, Lee shows love for Prater’s Oreo “Croffle” and signature banana pudding, adding that she’s “not even a dessert eater” but described her visit to Puddry as “immaculate. ” told.

Prater tagged Lee at least a dozen times on social media in an attempt to get his attention. Responding to a social media user who criticized him for constantly tagging Lee, Prater said he has no regrets about doing whatever it takes to keep his business open.

“When I first started my business in 2010, I was on the verge of homelessness because I had quit my job to pursue my business. And I was couch surfing; I was basically homeless, I couldn’t even put gas in my car,” she said in the same Instagram video mentioned earlier. “So, for the person who said I am politely requesting this guy to come to my shop, no, I am constantly asking. I deserve this. I worked my buttocks to such an extent that my fingers became numb. So yes, can you please come to my store that I’m working hard to open?”

Upon learning that Lee had made a special trip to Puddery, Prater reposted his video on his shop’s Instagram account. “We did it!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” she captioned the clip. “It’s all because of you all!!! Thank you. 🙏🏾 @keith_lee125 thank you. 🙏🏾 #keithly #thepoodle #goddessamazing “

