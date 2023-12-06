Keep It Local Business Fund awards $200k grants to community entrepreneurs

by Alain Perrault

#Giving On Tuesday, November 28, the Nextdoor Kind Foundation awarded 20 U.S. small business owners of color microgrants from the Keep It Local Business Fund in partnership with the NAACP, and Hello Alice, helping more than one million small businesses launch and grow Free forum to help.

Four of the 20 grantees are based in California, including DAISY Refillery, based in San Francisco; Freejack Nation in Oakland; I know a place located in Los Angeles; and Kindness & Mischief Coffee, also based in Los Angeles.

The Keep It Local Business Fund has awarded $200,000 in micro-grants to community entrepreneurs across the country this year.

“These 20 entrepreneurs demonstrated not only a clear vision and plan for their businesses, but also the drive to bring solutions, opportunities, and positive change to their communities,” Shireen Santosham, executive director of Nextdoor Kind Foundation, said in a press release. Driven.” “It is a privilege to introduce these innovative business owners as Keep It Local Business Fund grant recipients and connect them to a network of financial resources and groups to help fuel their ongoing growth.”

Over 11,000 applications were received from across the country during the application period for this grant round.

Unified by a vision of growth and a commitment to their communities, this year’s grantmakers represent a diverse spectrum of offerings and industries spanning real estate and conservation, wellness and beauty, consulting and educational services, culinary arts and much more.

“The NAACP heartily congratulates the recipients of this year’s Keep It Local Business Fund,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO. “This grant initiative highlights the transformative power of a thriving community through its small business owners. “We celebrate not only the achievements of these 20 entrepreneurs, but also their ability to inspire and uplift their communities.”

In addition to the grant, recipients will receive resources and tools to grow their business including free advertising on the Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) platform and access to personal training.

Follow this link to learn more about the 2023 grant recipients.

The post Keep It Local Business Fund awards $200k grants to community entrepreneurs appeared first on Black Voices News.

Post Views: 20

Source: blackpressusa.com