Keep dreaming! YouTube is testing an AI-powered music creation tool

YouTube Music may soon make it a little easier for anyone to live out their pop star dreams , [+] At least feel like an A-list music producer (Photo illustration by Chesnaught/Getty Images) getty images

Becoming a successful musician is hard enough, but becoming a pop star is something that many people will strive for while very few will succeed. YouTube Music may soon make it a little easier for anyone to live out their pop star dream or at least feel like an A-list music producer — with a lot of help from artificial intelligence.

This week, the Google-owned service introduced an experimental tool in YouTube Shorts called Dream Tracks, which is powered by Lyria, Google’s DeepMind’s advanced music creation model. Users choose the concept for the track and then select the artists – the AI ​​does the hard part of “writing” the song. It is currently available to a handful of artists and creators, who will provide feedback to YouTube Music that can determine how AI can be employed in content creation.

Nine musical artists have chosen to collaborate on the project, including Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Papoose, Sia, T-Pain, and Troye Sivan. A small group of creators can use the tool to create completely original AI tracks that are up to 30 seconds in length.

“By simply typing an idea into the creation prompt and selecting a participating artist that appears in the carousel, an original Shorts soundtrack featuring that artist’s AI-generated voice is created for the creator to use in their short will go,” Lyor Cohen, global head of music and Tony Reed, vice president of emerging experiences at YouTube, wrote in a blog post Thursday.

A 22-second sample clip featuring T-Pain and another clip featuring Charlie Puth were also released this week,

None of the tracks seem like they could climb to number one on the charts or earn a Grammy nomination, but it is notable that the AI ​​was able to produce content that employs cloned voices of singers. The technology is likely to improve rapidly, as we’ve already seen with lots of AI-generated content creation tools.

Embracing AI

YouTube Music’s dream track test comes as the video streaming service announced this week that it would require creators to disclose when AI was used in the creation of content. YouTube Music is probably taking the “if you can beat ’em, join ’em” approach.

“The company is engaging directly with a diverse group of musicians, songwriters and other artists who will be using and evaluating the new AI tools,” explains Charles King, technology industry analyst at Pund-IT. “This is a key difference between this effort and other generative AI platforms, which are facing increasing criticism for using copyrighted IP without consulting or compensating the authors and other artists who own that content.”

King further suggested that given YouTube’s size and leadership position in online content distribution, this is a model that other companies developing AI tools and services would be wise to emulate or follow.

“Technology is advancing so rapidly in the production, distribution and promotion of popular music that artists and rights holders are constantly having to play ‘catch up,’” said Bruce Barber, a professional at the University of New Haven.

“This is what happened when artists started using digital music ‘samples’ of other artists to create their own work: there were concerns about copyright, ownership and creative control – and it’s not surprising that today. Artists have similar concerns about the use of AI.”

The main issues surrounding AI-generated music will revolve around permission and intent.

In the absence of artist/rights holder approval, AI-generated creations may become something that artists may not want to be associated with, especially if the new works cast the original creator in an unfavorable light,” Barber suggested.

“That being said, I think the artists mentioned are taking the right path: they see the inevitable use of AI in reinterpreting their work, and engaging with the technology at an early stage is more important to their work than those artists. Expecting to regain control should take a ‘wait and see’ approach,” Barber added.

Instead of talent?

Of course, the other debate is whether AI can ever replicate the “talent” of an artist – musical or otherwise. An algorithm may be able to generate original musical content, but that doesn’t mean it can recreate the “magic” that goes into songwriting.

There is a possibility that AI could create a timeless symphony or a hit pop song. But it has the potential to create something that sounds like it was written by a computer and performed by a cover band.

Barber explained, “Ultimately, listeners will decide whether AI-generated music is worth their time and attention.” “In the meantime, it’s a good idea for artists to resist the temptation to bury their heads in the sand and hope that music made by AI will just go away. Even at this early stage this possibility Seems very low.”