KBW announces index rebalancing for Q4 2023

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW)

New York, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank for the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF). ), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the fourth quarter of 2023.

This quarter, there were component changes in four of our indices: KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index ticker: KDX, ETF ticker: KBWD), KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index ticker: KFTX, ETF ticker: FTEK.LN), KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (index ticker: GBKX), and KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index ticker: KYX, ETF ticker: KBWY).

Several changes have been made to the two modified-dividend-yield-weighted indices—KDX and KYX—to adjust annually for relevant dividend yields and ensure the integrity of these indices. Both the KDX and KYX are specifically constructed to include eligible companies with competitive dividend yields.

These changes will take effect before the start of trading on Monday, December 18, 2023.

As part of this rebalancing, the component-level changes in the affected indices are set out below:

KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (index ticker: KDX; ETF ticker: KBWD)

Add(14):

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: RWAY)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH)

drop (13) ,

Ally Financial Inc (NASDAQ: ALLY)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCSF)

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NASDAQ: NTB)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CPF)

Chimera Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: CIM)

CION Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CION)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Moelis & Company (NASDAQ:MC)

NewTek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORC)

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NASDAQ: PMT)

SLR Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index ticker: KFTX, ETF ticker: FTEK.LN)

add(7):

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Encino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Tradeweb Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:TW)

Drop(6):

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index ticker: GBKX)

add(1):

Bank of Communications Company Limited (HK: 3328)

drop(1):

UniCredit Spa (IM:UCG)

These changes are being made to reflect the Financial Stability Board’s (FSB) 2023 List of Globally Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs).

KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (index ticker: KYX; ETF ticker: KBWY)

add(9):

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM)

WP Carry Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

drop (6) ,

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Stagg Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indexes have licensed tradable exchange-traded funds: the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (index ticker: BKXSM, ETF ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (index ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (index ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (index ticker: KRXSM, ETF ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (index ticker: KDXSM, ETF ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Insurance Index (index ticker: KPXSM, ETF ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (index ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (index ticker: KFTXSM, ETF ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; Additionally, not all listed securities may be available to US investors. European investors interested in FTEK.LN can contact Invesco https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information , US investors cannot buy or hold FTEK.LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the US, and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Ltd., also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Established in 1962, the firm maintains industry leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equity securities of financial services companies.

