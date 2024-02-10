Cashew

Troubled used car supermarket Cazoo is fighting for a lifeline as it sinks further into a funding crisis.

The online dealer hopes to persuade shareholders to inject immediate cash, but is also preparing contingency measures. A source involved in the discussions said all options are on the table, including new investors, sale or break-up of the company and sale of assets.

Still, if new funds cannot be found, the administration will be forced to think. A team of restructuring and bankruptcy experts is being called in to deal with the crisis.

Caizu revealed in December that it could run out of capital by the middle of this year. After years of heavy losses and amid a severe recession in the second-hand car market, a crisis is looming.

It is the latest blow to a company that its outspoken founder Alex Chesterman has claimed is set to shake up an industry he has accused of being stuck in the past.

Just three years after its founding, it floated on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021, but instead of the runaway success Chesterman had envisioned, it has lurched from one crisis to the next.

In December, despite extensive cost cutting, Kazoo was forced into a controversial debt for equity swap, securing its future but causing huge losses to existing shareholders.

The deal handed control to a group of bondholders led by American hedge fund Viking Investors, who in exchange forgave $630 million of debt and agreed to provide $200 million of new borrowings.

Those who still held shares were left with a combined equity stake of only 8 percent in the company, whose value had fallen by 99 percent. At the same time, Chesterman stepped down from the board along with four other directors.

Cazoo founder Alex Chesterman to oust company chief executive Tom Stockill in 2023

However, just days later, Kazoo shocked the stock market with a bombshell announcement that it was facing a cash crunch.

The company warned that it was at risk of running out of funding in the first six months of 2024 if it did not succeed in raising additional capital. It said it expected to end the year with between £100m to £115m in cash and £20m to £30m worth of additional cars in stock.

However, the company warned it was losing £30m to £40m a quarter, and restrictions on its debt agreements meant it had to maintain a cash limit of £50m from the start of the year.

“If we are unable to obtain adequate financing… our ability to continue as a going concern… may be significantly limited, and it could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects,” It is said in this. Filing with US regulators.

Cazoo’s Wall Street listing valued it at $8 billion, putting Chesterman in the ranks of the super-rich and leading to a huge payout for other key backers, including the publisher of The Daily Mail.

Chesterman criticized the industry in a newspaper interview, describing the traditional way of selling cars as “flawed at every level”.

Cazoo spent millions of pounds a year on sports sponsorship deals and advertising to boost its profile as management drew up ambitious plans to conquer Europe.

Its name ended up on at least nine football clubs, including Premier League giants Everton and Aston Villa as well as Spanish clubs Valencia and Real Sociedad, French giants Olympique de Marseille and Germany’s SC Freiburg.

It also became the main sponsor of the St Leger Stakes horse race, the Hundred cricket tournament, the Rugby League World Cup, the World Snooker Tour and the PDC World Darts Championship.

The company’s marketing spend exceeded £45 million in the first six months of 2022 alone, but by the second half of the year, Cazoo’s fortunes were slipping as budgets were put on hold, forcing it to drastically cut costs. Had to be forced.

Cazoo has withdrawn from Europe, where it had expanded into several countries, has closed two of its three UK handover centers where customers collect their cars, has cut its Transporter fleet by a fifth, And hundreds of jobs have been cut.

However, this is not enough to save its share price or bring it to profitable levels. The total loss at the end of June last year stood at £1.4bn.

Meanwhile, its market capitalization had fallen to just $38 million at the time of a 1-in-100 reverse stock split with a debt restructuring agreement with lenders.

A spokesperson for Cazoo said: “Cazoo does not comment on market rumors but…as we made clear in our SEC filings, we have considered potential partnerships, synergy, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and in light of our reforms. “Evaluation for sale has begun.” capital structure.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com