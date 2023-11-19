Kazakhstan unveils digital tenge in limited pilot mode with retail transactions for the first time

Kazakhstan officially introduced its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital tenge, on November 15, operating in a “limited environment with real users.” The National Bank of Kazakhstan launched the pilot phase in cooperation with second-tier banks and their customers.

While the Central Asian country’s CBDC is planned for 2021, authorities didn’t actually begin development until this February.

Kazakhstan’s first retail transaction with CBDC

Binur Zhalenov, Chairman of the National Payments Corporation of Kazakhstan (NPC), said the first retail transaction using digital tenge was conducted through a debit card linked to a CBDC account, marking an important milestone.

Kazakhstan has tapped payments giants Visa and MasterCard to support the integration of the digital tenge on cards. Speaking at the Eleventh Finance Congress in Almaty on 25 November, Zelenov said,

“Today we will launch Digital Tange into retail circulation, and next year we are counting on the large-scale development of the platform together with our partners, financial market participants, more and more innovative services will appear.”

Zhalenov highlighted the versatility of digital tenge for applications such as smart contracts, financial services, and digital asset transactions. Upcoming focuses of CBDC development include enabling offline payments in 2024 and integrating cross-border trade by 2025.

In short, the full rollout of Digital Tang is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, with expanded services, application scenarios, and increased participation by platform participants.

CBDCs around the world

As many countries prepare to introduce digital versions of their legal tenders, research shows that the value of CBDC payments is expected to reach $213 billion annually by 2030, up from just over $100 million in 2023.

According to a recently published study by Juniper Research, 92% of the total value transacted via CBDC is projected to be paid domestically by 2030, which represents a change from nearly 100% during the current pilot phases by 2023. it shows.

A central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued by Banco Central do Brasil is expected to be introduced in 2024, with the primary goal of enhancing financial services in the country.

The digital euro, on the other hand, is scheduled to be finalized by the end of 2025. The ECB Governing Council recently confirmed that the project has completed a 2-year research phase and has now moved into the preparation phase.

Earlier this month, the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) revealed that it has selected blockchain company Ripple as its official technology partner for the Digital Lari (GEL) pilot project.

source: cryptopotato.com