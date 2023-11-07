Kazakhstan blocks Coinbase for alleged law violations

The Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan has officially blocked access to major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, according to local media reports.

“The Informatics Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Informatics received a request from the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan with a request to block the Internet resource www.coinbase.com, which is located in the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the Ministry of Information said. Violates paragraph 5 of Article 11 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on digital assets.

The move is part of Kazakhstan’s strict regulatory approach to the cryptocurrency sector, citing violations of local laws, specifically the Law on Digital Assets enacted in February 2023.

This law requires a national license granted by the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) for digital currency issuance, trading, and crypto exchanges.

Several other international crypto exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, and others, have acquired these licenses, allowing them to operate in Kazakhstan. Coinbase’s ban is due to concerns about non-compliance with this law.

Additionally, Interactive Brokers and the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) faced sanctions for violating the country’s legal framework, with Interactive Brokers being temporarily added to the financial misconduct database.

While Kazakhstan’s actions have raised concerns among local and foreign companies, the government’s approach towards cryptocurrencies and foreign financial service providers remains unclear, creating uncertainty in the region’s crypto industry.

This action has fueled discussion about Kazakhstan’s regulatory stance in the emerging digital landscape.

Also read: Kazakhstan police busts fake crypto exchange, arrests mastermind

Source: www.cryptotimes.io