Astana – The Sip and Paint experience, combining artistic expression and social interaction, enjoys high demand among modern entertainment preferences. One brushstroke at a time, ARTparty founder Akbota Akilbaeva turned an art concept into a favorite destination in Europe and has now presented her project in London. Its inauguration in the center of the British capital is scheduled for February 16.

“ARTparty is a networking platform where people make friendships through art. It’s about finding your inner peace, living the moment and relaxing by just putting a stroke on a blank canvas,” Akilbayeva said in an interview with The Astana Times.

Akilbayeva is a native of the city of Semey in eastern Kazakhstan. She now lives in the Netherlands with her family.

Unlike traditional art classes, which can be intimidating for beginners, Sip & Paint sessions are designed to be not only enjoyable and accessible, but also emotional given their face-to-face interaction and sense of community. Are.

In its three and a half years of operation, ARTparty organized approximately 600 art workshops and 200 private sessions. The platform was the venue for 313 events last year alone.

Akilbayeva proudly stated that the company “offered the most popular Sip & Paint experience in both Stockholm and Amsterdam.” For example, ARTparty organized 30 events for Booking.com, the largest online travel agency headquartered in the Dutch capital.

ARTParty’s client base includes the Big Four accounting firms – Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young (E&Y) and Kleinwald Piet Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG).

This includes consulting companies and banks such as Accenture and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Algeme Bank Nederland (ABN), Amsterdam-Rotterdam (AMRO) Bank and Internationale Nederlandse Group (ING), as well as Sweden’s H&M (Hennes & Moritz), Canada’s Lululemon, Japan’s Asics, and US Nike and Under Armour.

“One of the most memorable art events took place last year. More than 60 employees of Dentsu, a Japanese international advertising company, were painting their office building, sitting on a harbor in front of large white yachts,” Akilbayeva said. The scene was a reference to the American TV series, “The Office”, where a character in the film was portraying his work office.

The beginning of 2024 marks the inauguration of ARTParty in London. The first two-hour art session in the center of the British capital is scheduled for February 16.

“London was always on my mind. We have high hopes. Our aim is to grow bigger and conquer the market as we did in small towns by creating the top Sip & Paint experience. Furthermore, the corporate events industry here is very diverse. A lot of big companies are based in London, so we’re looking forward to starting to work with interesting businesses,” he said.

“It is a completely different market, very competitive and customers are quite selective. However, we are sure that once Londoners get to know our company, they will love the experience and share it with their friends and family,” Akilbayeva said.

This is not the first time for the Kazakh entrepreneur to visit London for professional purposes. Four years ago, Akilbayeva studied Digital Marketing and Arts Management at the University of the Arts London (UAL).

“These studies made the greatest impact on me. Upon their completion, I did a little research on what is popular in Kazakhstan. With the help of my close friend I started hosting several Sip and Paint events in Copenhagen,” she said.

In 2014, Akilbayeva got married in Turkiye at the Kazakh Consulate in Istanbul.

“That was a turning point for me and my husband. We decided to try new things, live in different countries, and explore the world together. Our first child was born in Moscow, and our second child was born in Stockholm,” she said.

The idea of ​​starting his own business away from home came just before the COVID-19 pandemic, when he left his full-time research job and made an adventurous career switch.

“I have been passionate about art since childhood. Art has always been an important part of my life. For seven years, I participated in rhythmic gymnastics, dance club, and painting. My first paintings were sold to my relatives,” she said, recalling her family gatherings at an early age.

With a track record of professional collaborations, Akilbayeva’s activities represent the simple joys of sipping, painting, and embracing the beauty of shared experiences. ARTParty not only redefines the traditional art experience but also breaks down the social barriers that contribute to inter-cultural contact abroad.

