Kava CEO focused on long-term growth as stock closes at record low

Cava’s CEO is focused on bringing Mediterranean fast casual food into the mainstream, even as the restaurant chain’s shares have fallen.

On Wednesday, following its third-quarter earnings report that beat estimates the previous evening, Kava stock fell nearly 8% to $31.10 after market close.

This is the lowest level since Oct. 30 when shares traded at $31.08, but still above the record low of $29.98 set in early October.

“We’re not focused on the day-to-day fluctuations of the stock,” CEO Brett Schulman told Yahoo Finance. The company is working on “the next decade and beyond”.

Shulman shared the same message when the chain’s IPO debut in June caught the attention of Wall Street. “We’re focused on our long-term growth, we’ve got a tremendous unit economic profit engine,” he then told Yahoo Finance.

earning streak

gross sales: $173.8 million vs. $172.29 million expected

Thin EPS: $0.06 vs $0.01 expected

One stop sales: 14.1% vs 8.39% expected

In its third quarter earnings report, Cava outperformed on both the top and bottom lines. Same-store sales also beat Wall Street expectations as footfall remained strong and customers added premium protein options to their meals, like pita chips or drinks, and more.

For the full 2023 fiscal year, same-store sales are projected to grow between 15% to 16%, up from the 13% to 15% previously expected.

As of Q3, there are 290 locations, with plans to open 70 to 73 net new restaurants this year. This is more than before, from 65 to 70.

Cava does not plan to raise prices for the rest of the year, but in 2024, it plans to “return to more historical normalized growth” of 2.5% to 3.5%. Currently, the average price of an entree for customers is $13.50, Shulman said.

When Yahoo Finance asked whether Shulman believes Cava has pricing power over consumers, he responded that the brand is determined to create a “great value proposition” even with those high prices in mind. .

However, Wall Street appears to be considering its future outlook.

Tolliver said implicit guidance for Q4 sales growth is approximately 4.7%, taking into account uncertain macroeconomic conditions, with Q4 2022 seeing strong sales growth of 15%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – June 15: People walk past Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt via Getty Images)

Additionally, Kava raised the average salary by 8% at the beginning of Q4. Tolliver said the change will impact its restaurant-level margins by 100 to 120 basis points.

Schulman said salary investment has always been a “core” part of its DNA, adding, “We view our team members as assets, not expenses, so we can truly grow our business sustainably because “We are growing rapidly.”

On a call with investors, CFO Tricia Tolliver said Omicron and the impact of bad weather on Q1 2022 saw a big year-over-year jump in sales in the first quarter of 2023. It will be difficult to repeat that growth in 2024.

Slow sales growth and additional labor investments have left Wall Street divided.

JPMorgan analyst John Evanko said in a note that Kava is “still a relatively small business” but is now multi-regional — and on its way to building a national footprint.

He wrote, “Everything about this management team and the operating structure of the brand (speed, simplicity, flexibility, consistency) supports CAVA’s potential to become a highly visible, significant national brand that can be seen in the large and flexible “Mediterranean” category.” But must dominate.”

Citi analyst John Tower, who has a neutral rating on shares, broke down different viewpoints in a note titled “Strong quarter, but bulls and bears remain on separate islands.”

While bulls can point to earnings declines, strong store profits and higher guidance, the bearish sentiment will focus on the “still strong” valuation compared to some fast food peers along with the continued slowdown in traffic and sales growth. . be cautious.

As of Wednesday, Wall Street’s ratings on CAVA shares include 7 buy, 4 hold and 0 sell.

,

Brooke DePalma is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @Brookdipalma Or email him at [email protected].

Click here for all the latest retail stock news and events to better inform your investment strategy

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com